Virginia Tech vs Boston College Odds: Early Point Spread Released
Virginia Tech was off yesterday, but they are gearing up for a Thursday night showdown with 4-2 Boston College, who was also off yesterday. The last time that we saw both teams, Virginia Tech was beating Stanford on the road 31-7 while Boston College was blowing a late lead vs Virginia. Virginia Tech has won the last two matchups against their old Big East opponent, but Thursday could prove to be a challenge.
In terms of opening betting odds, Virginia Tech has opened as a 7.0 point favorite against the Eagles at Fanduel Sportsbook and the total is set at 48.5.
While the Hokies are just 3-3, they are not out of the ACC race just yet and they need to win out from this point forward. It might not be likely, but it is not impossible either.
While it is pretty clear that the biggest game left on the schedule for the Hokies is the home matchup against Clemson, what might be the biggest trap game left on the schedule for Virginia Tech?
I think there are two choices for this. It is either the home game vs Georgia Tech on Oct. 26th or the trip to Syracuse on Nov. 2nd, one week before the Hokies play Clemson at home.
Let's talk about both.
Georgia Tech has flown under the radar this season, but they sit at 5-2 and have an explosive offense to go along with an improved defense. Quarterback Haynes King has been one of the most efficient players in the ACC this season, throwing eight touchdowns and only one interception. He has two of the most dynamic receivers in the conference, Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr, and an improved defense. This game is at home, but it could be a game that Virginia Tech is overlooking.
The same could be said about the game the very next week against Syracuse. Syracuse can be a tricky place to play and the Orange have an explosive passing attack with Kyle McCord, Oronde Gadsen, and Trebor Pena. If Virginia Tech were to beat Boston College and Georgia Tech right after the bye week, would they be overlooking Syracuse before a huge ACC showdown with Clemson? It is possible, but Virginia Tech cannot afford to take either of these opponents lightly.