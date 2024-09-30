Virginia Tech vs Miami Game Draws Huge Ratings
While the game will mostly be remembered for its ending, the matchup between Virginia Tech and Miami was one game that all college football fans wanted to see and the ratings showed that. Per ESPN PR, the game peaked at 4.4 Million Viewers on Friday night and is ESPN's 2nd most watched Friday night game since 2018, it was the top primetime telecast across broadcast & cable among P2+, P18-49 & P18-34 demos, and the top college football game of the night.
Our own RJ Schafer broke down the decision to overturn the call at the end of the game:
"Virginia Tech's last drive began with less than two minutes on the clock, and the Hokies trailed by four, so a touchdown was needed. The drive was methodical, starting off with a seven yard pass to Da'Quan Felton, a six yard pass to Stephen Gosnell, and a four yard pass to Da'Quan Felton.
At this time though, a significant amount of time ran down the clock. The Hokies would be left at their own 42 yard-line with less than 40 seconds to go.
It seemed like all hope was gone, but Kyron Drones helped lead his team down the field again. He gained twenty-nine yards over the next thirty three seconds, which left Virginia Tech with one shot at the end-zone--a hail mary situation.
Kyron Drones dropped back, had a clean pocket, and on the left side of the end-zone, Da'Quan Felton, Jaylin Lane, and Bhayshul Tuten were all in one area.
Drones sent it, hoping that one of them would catch it.
One of them did, supposedly.
It first seemed like Virginia Tech had lost the game, as Miami pulled away with the ball and stormed the field. The game wasn't over yet, the officials still were debating calls and called the play on the field as a touchdown.
With the call on the field being a touchdown, any video review would have to show undeniable evidence that Felton did not catch the ball to overturn or reverse the call.
That never happened, is it possible he didn't catch the ball? Yes. Was there indisputable and undeniable video evidence? No. I'm not one to blame referees for games, especially because teams can definitely get opportunities to put themselves ahead, but in a game like this, that was Virginia Tech's chance.
There was not enough evidence to say he didn't catch the ball, and that's why the replay process was so long, because likely there was a debate between how they felt about the call and if there was actually evidence to overturn the call.
Virginia Tech should've won this game."