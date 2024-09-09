Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: Three Storylines To Watch On Saturday
In a bounce-back game this Saturday, Virginia Tech defeated Marshall 31-14 inside a sold-out Lane Stadium. Despite the win, the Hokies once again struggled in the first half as they held a 10-7 lead going into the half, before ultimately going on a run in the second half and securing the victory against the Herd.
With the Thundering Herd out of the way, Virginia Tech now takes a trip east to take on ODU in Norfolk.
So what are some important storylines heading into Saturday’s matchup?
1. Virginia Tech has lost its last two games in Norfolk, VA. Can they finally overcome their unexplained woes against ODU?
Tech fans sure remember the bad taste in their mouths when the Monarchs took down Virginia Tech not once, but twice at home in 2018 and more recently, in 2022. Something about beating ODU in Norfolk, VA the Hokies just can’t wrap their heads around, and with their matchup coming up next week, Tech has to find a way not just to get a win against the Monarchs, but forgive their past sins and win big away from home.
2. Can Kyron Drones and the offense find their rhythm?
This one is a bit of a broad statement as Virginia Tech has outscored their opponents 45-17 in the second half of their two games thus far. The problem comes in the first half where in their two matchups, they have only mustered 13 points. Whether there needs to be a switch to aggressive playcalling in the first half, or the Hokies are just in their own heads, a rhythm has to be found to play to the team's full extent.
3. Can Virginia Tech cover the current betting line of -14?
This isn’t as big of a storyline as the other two, but the Hokies have yet to cover a line two weeks into the season. Now it's understood that a win is still a win yet we all know that good teams in the nation cover the points for the most part and that’s something Tech has yet to do this season.