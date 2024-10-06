Virginia Tech vs Stanford: PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Every Hokies Player
It was far from a perfect game for Virginia Tech, but the Hokies put the Miami game behind them and went on the road and got their first ACC victory of the year at Stanford. Virginia Tech's defense held Stanford to under 300 yards of total offense and the Cardinal had a hard time getting anything going all afternoon. The defense also forced multiple turnovers and sacked the quarterback five times.
Head Coach Brent Pry loved what he saw from the defense:
"Yeah that's who we need to be, you know, we have to be an aggressive defense that can cause some mayhem. That's too important with the style of defense that we want to play. So the minus-yard plays, the sacks, I thought we were physical today, I thought there were some good hits on their ball carriers. That's a good sign, I don't think we've seen that all year, I mean we were physical and some balls popped out, and obviously Keonta's interception and being able to convert that you know, after the field goal, with the roughing the kicker. The takeaways, when you steal possessions in a game like that, against an offense like that, with the game plan they had, invaluable."
So how did the PFF (Pro Football Focus) grades turn out for the Hokies? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Kyron Drones- 83.8 (52)
2. WR Ayden Green- 74.9 (24)
3. WR Da'Quan Felton-73.3 (30)
4. RG Kaden Moore- 73.2 (55)
5. WR Stephen Gosnell- 72.4 (47)
6. LG Brody Meadows- 71.0 (26)
7. RT Parker Clements- 69.3 (39)
8. RT Johnny Garrett- 66.6 (27)
9. WR Jaylin Lane- 65.6 (30)
10. LT Xavier Chaplin- 64.2 (44)
11. C Braelin Moore- 61.0 (48)
12. RB Malachi Thomas- 60.7 (11)
13. TE Benji Gosnell- 60.1 (35)
14. WR Takye Heath- 60.0 (5)
15. WR Chance Fitzgerald- 60.0 (3)
16. RB PJ Prioleau- 60.0 (1)
17. TE Zeke Wimbush- 59.6
18. QB Collin Schlee- 59.2 (5)
19. RB Bhayshul Tuten- 57.9 (39)
20. WR Ali Jennings- 55.0 (22)
21. RB Jeremiah Coney- 53.8 (2)
22. LG Bob Schick- 51.3 (36)
23. TE Ja'Ricous Hairston- 47.7 (6)
Defense
1. Kaleb Spencer- 84.0 (22)
2. SS Keonta Jenkins- 83.2 (38)
3. DB Mose Phillips- 79.0 (50)
4. LB Caleb Woodson- 74.3 (46)
5. CB Brody Jones- 74.2 (8)
6. LB Sam Brumfield- 74.1 (38)
7. DL Wilfried Pene- 73.2 (26)
8. DB Cameren Fleming- 73.1 (11)
9. DL Cole Nelson- 70.9 (32)
10. LB James Jennette- 70.9 (8)
11. DB Dorian Strong- 70.9 (51)
12. DB Quentin Reddish- 69.8 (26)
13. DL Keyshawn Burgos- 68.9 (24)
14. CB Dante Lovett- 67.8 (15)
15. DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland- 67.7 (34)
16. DT Kevin Gilliam Jr- 66.0 (34)
17. LB Jaden Keller- 65.7 (29)
18. DL Aycen Stevens- 65.5 (22)
19. DT Josh Fuga- 65.5 (26)
20. DL Malachi Madison- 65.3 (10)
21. DB Braylon Johnson- 64.5 (6)
22. DB Devin Alves- 64.5 (8)
23. DB Jonathan Penniz- 64.3 (8)
24. CB Mansoor Delane- 63.4 (47)
25. DB Jaylen Jones- 62.5 (42)
26. DB Miles Ellis- 61.7 (2)
27. DB Josh Gholston- 60.3 (2)
28. LB Darius Tyler- 60. 1 (1)
29. LB Jason Abbey- 57. 8 (10)
30. LB George Ballance- 57.6 (10)
31. DB Thomas Williams- 57.5 (13)
32. DL Aeneas Peebles- 56.3 (31)
33. DL Khurtiss Perry- 46.8 (11)