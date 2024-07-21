What to Expect From Virginia Tech Quarterback Kyron Drones At ACC Media Days
Kyron Drones is in a much different position than this time last year. There was uncertainty on who would be the starting quarterback, and it wouldn't be until late August of 2023 that Brent Pry would announce the week one starting quarterback for Virginia Tech. The quarterback was not Kyron Drones... Grant Wells started the 2023 season. Wells, had an unfortunate bout with injuries, and Drones took over the position as starting quarterback.
Naturally, this will be Kyron Drones' first ever appearance at Media Days. Being that Virginia Tech was in a quarterback battle, there were none set to represent Virginia Tech at the 2023 ACC Media Days, Nick Gallo, Ali Jennings, and Jush Fuga were sent alongside Brent Pry. Hype has seemed to keep growing throughout the preseason, with national media outlets and Virginia Tech legends praising Kyron Drones as somebody with elite quarterback play.
Kyron Drones is poised to lead the Hokies back to true contention in the ACC, with an easy schedule at that. Virginia Tech has done an amazing job at returning talent on offense as well, returning at least 90% of their production on offense from last season. The offense should be due for a jump too, most of the big play contributors from last year have returned, and guys like Ali Jennings are returning from injury. Kyron Drones has to be happy as the quarterback, since he has weapons everywhere on the field. From Nick Gallo, to Bhayshul Tuten, to Jaylin Lane; there’s a lot to be excited about.
Kyron Drones is probably the most interesting Virginia Tech player to hear from ahead of ACC Media Days, and hopefully Drones will brinng some insight on his hope or aspirations for the season ahead of him.
Here's the schedule for the ACC Media Days in Charlotte:
Monday- Commissioner Jim Phillips, Florida State, Georgia Tech, SMU
Tuesday- Cal, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Wednesday- Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Miami, and Wake Forest
Thursday- Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse
Here is how you can watch the 2024 ACC Media Days, starting tomorrow:
Start time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Charlotte, NC
Where to Watch: ACC Network and ACC Network Xtra (All Press Conferences and the commissioner's forum will be available on ACC Network Xtra)
Monday
1:00-2:00- Commissioners Forum
2:15- Georgia Tech Press Conference
3:00- Florida State Press Conference
3:30- SMU Press Conference
Tuesday
10:00-Pitt Press Conference
11:00- Virginia Tech Press Conference
12:45- Cal Press Conference
1:15- Stanford Press Conference
2:45- Virginia Press Conference
Wednesday
10:00- Miami Press Conference
11:00- Louisville Press Conference
12:45- Boston College Press Conference
1:15- Duke Press Conference
2:45- Wake Forest Press Conference
Thursday
10:00- NC State Press Conference
11:00- Syracuse Press Conference
12:00- Clemson Press Conference
1:00- North Carolina Press Conference