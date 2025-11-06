What Virginia Tech Assistant Coaches Could Stick Around Under a New Head Coach?
The coaching search is really heating up in Blacksburg, and while I'm not here to talk about that — yet — I will go over a few current assistant coaches who would be the top candidates to remain on this Virginia Tech coaching staff once a new coach is hired.
No. 1: Defensive Line Coach J.C. Price
J.C. Price is the evident candidate atop the list here. He has been a former interim head coach for Virginia Tech before, back in 2021 before Brent Pry was hired; he went 1-2, with the one win coming against Virginia on the road.
That doesn't automatically qualify him, though. Price has been one of the nation's best defensive line coaches, leading a group that had two All-American selections last year, both of which were draft picks — Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Philadelphia Eagles) and Aeneas Peebles (Baltimore Ravens).
The entirety of the Virginia Tech defense has been inconsistent, headlined by injuries, opt outs and several players parting ways with the program. However, the defensive line has been able to overcome their fate and remain a strong unit. The unit currently grades out at an 83.8 rush defense grade on PFF, with a 82.6 pass rush grade. That includes some guys like Ben Bell, Kemari Copeland and Kody Huisman. All three have pass rush grades over 75.0, while Copeland and Huisman possess rush defense grades over 75.0 [Editor's Note: For PFF, the baseline sits around 60-69 for an average starter.]
That doesn't list the entirety of the team's strong performers. Emmett Laws, Elhadj Fall and Kelvin Gilliam Jr., among others, have each performed at the average starter baseline or better, according to PFF.
While some pages of the proverbial binder — the entire defense in this analogy — have slipped out, Price is one of the clips still holding the binder together.
No. 2: OL Coach Matt Moore
While the Virginia Tech offensive line has produced a turbulent performance, Matt Moore is certainly not to blame for that, operating in his first year with the program. He is, without a doubt, shorthanded in the staff and talent that he has to work with in his offensive line room.
In Blacksburg, there have been four different offensive line coaches in the last five years. While the Hokies don't have an offensive lineman who's in his fifth year with the program, players like Brody Meadows and Johnny Garrett have suited up for three offensive line coaches in what's their fourth year at Tech.
A good offensive line is something that takes time to recruit, develop, and coach to build. The foundation of the offensive line has been torn down time and time again, and tearing it down again can't do much good, especially in the short term.
Matt Moore was a strong hire who excited many when he was first brought in, and that's for good reason. While this one does seem more unlikely than J.C. Price, I think that he is also very deserving of a chance to continue his career in Blacksburg.
No. 3: WR Coach Fontel Mines
Fontel Mines has done a strong job leading Virginia Tech’s receivers. While the production hasn’t always shown up this season, that’s been the case across much of the team as a whole.
Mines is a fantastic recruiter and talent evaluator and has proven to bring in big-time recruits who have the ability to produce big-time plays. Keylan Adams and Chanz Wiggins have not had their chance to shine due to injuries; neither has played this year and the two were some of Mines' best recruits from the high school ranks.
Mines was also who piloted the recruitment of Ayden Greene and Takye Heath, who have both been standouts in the receiving corps this year. Mines has also brought in several players from the portal who each earned at least a NFL minicamp invite, such as Ali Jennings, Da'Quon Felton, and Stephen Gosnell. The current headliner on his resume is Jaylin Lane, who is currently a standout rookie for the Washington Commanders.
And at the end of the 2023 season, Mines was given a raise. That raise came on the heels of rumors that Mines was a candidate for the wideout position at Penn State, then coached by James Franklin. There have been rumors in Blacksburg that Franklin could become Virginia Tech's next coach; however, no announcement by the program has been made and all members of Virginia Tech's search committee have signed nondisclosure agreements.