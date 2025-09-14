What Went Wrong Under Brent Pry at Virginia Tech?
This morning, Virginia Tech announced that it will be moving on from Brent Pry as head coach of Virginia Tech Football. The decision follows a frustrating 45-26 loss to Old Dominion, as the Hokies fall to 0-3 on the season.
When Pry was introduced as Virginia Tech's new head coach in December 2021, the program was looking for a fresh start following many frustrating years under Justin Fuente. The young, charismatic defensive coordinator from Penn State seemed like a natural fit. He brought energy and experience from one of the top college football programs, and promised to restore what was once a great football school.
Just over three seasons later, Virginia Tech is starting over after the Hokies' first 0-3 start since 1987.
So what went wrong?
Lack of Results on the Field
The expectation for Pry was to bring the tough, gritty defense that he coached at Penn State. In Pry's final year at Penn State, the Nittany Lions allowed just 17.3 points per game. At Virginia Tech, Pry's defense gave up 26.3 points per game. The Hokies' defense never could consistently control games to keep pressure off the offense. Virginia Tech, under Pry, had a record of 16-24.
A stat many Virginia Tech fans are familiar with is Pry's record in one-score games. Pry finished his tenure at Virginia Tech with a record of 1-12 in games decided by one score.
One of the most egregious examples of Pry's struggles in one-score games was against No.7 Miami last season. With the chance to take a 13-point lead, Pry passed on kicking the field goal and decided to run a fake instead, a gamble that failed spectacularly and shifted the momentum back to the Hurricanes.
The Hokies found themselves up 10 points with just under 9 minutes left in the game and were unable to hold on to shock the Hurricanes.
The inability to win one-score contests not only hurt their bowl positioning, but also destroyed fan confidence.
Staff Turnover and Program Identity
Virginia Tech saw significant staff changes following a disappointing 2024 season, with both offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and defensive coordinator Chris Marve being fired after the Hokies finished 6-7.
While the hires made this offseason were seen as an upgrade, the turnover disrupted continuity, making it difficult to establish an identity. Close losses and blown leads were not just mistakes in execution, they reflected a team that was still trying to figure out who it was under Pry.
The Final Straw
Virginia Tech's administration did not make this move lightly. Pry's buyout, which is reportedly $6 million, shows the program was willing to pay top dollar to move on. The 0-3 start to 2025, combined with a home blowout loss to Vanderbilt and Old Dominion, the same team that beat Pry in his debut, made it clear that Virginia Tech needed to make a change.
What's Next?
Virginia Tech now faces another critical coaching search, just four years after its last. The next hire not only needs to recruit well and put a good product on the field, but will also need to energize and give hope to a fanbase that is incredibly loyal to their school.
The foundation at Virginia Tech will always be strong. Lane Stadium is one of the best home environments in all of college football due to a fanbase that will always show up and support their school. The new head coach will need to find a way to capitalize on this advantage.