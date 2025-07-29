Who Will Lead Virginia Tech Football's Rushing Attack In 2025?
33 days remain until Virginia Tech kicks off its 2025 campaign with an opening-week showdown against South Carolina. Fittingly, No. 33 Bhayshul Tuten left big shoes to fill as one of the program’s most physical rushers in recent memory; now, the Hokies are searching for the next workhorse to carry that legacy this season.
Tuten’s impact on Virginia Tech’s offense went beyond just the yardage he gained. His ability to break free for big plays jumpstarted drives and shifted momentum, giving the offense a crucial boost. The toughness and reliability he brought every game made him a key piece in the Hokies’ run game identity. Replacing a back with that kind of physicality and presence won’t be easy. Whoever steps into that lead role will have to bring a similar combination of power and grit to maintain the effectiveness of Tech’s rushing attack and help control the line of scrimmage.
The battle appears to be shaping into a two-horse race between Braydon Bennett and Terion Stewart. Both backs bring contrasting skill sets to the table, making this competition one of the more intriguing position battles on the roster.
Bennett took the lion’s share of carries during the spring game, logging 74 yards on 11 carries that day, and his performance showed why he’s a possible candidate to handle the bulk of the workload in 2025. Bennett’s blend of vision, decisiveness, quick burst and ability to make defenders miss gives Tech a versatile threat in the backfield.
Stewart, who joined the Hokies as a transfer from Bowling Green, was not visible during spring drills due to his academic commitments, finishing up a class. Still, the anticipation around Stewart is high. Known as a powerful downhill runner with a physical running style, Stewart offers a tough, consistent presence that complements Bennett’s more elusive style. His combination of strength and durability allows him to consistently gain tough yards after contact, something the Hokies will desperately need in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
While Bennett grabbed the early spotlight this spring, Stewart’s full participation in fall camp will be crucial for coaches to get a clearer picture of how the two backs will fit together on the field. It’s possible that Virginia Tech will utilize a dual-threat rushing attack, capitalizing on Bennett’s quickness and Stewart’s power to keep defenses off balance.
Regardless of who emerges as the lead rusher, the Hokies are banking on these two to bring balance and consistency to the ground game. With Tuten’s departure leaving a significant void, Bennett and Stewart have the opportunity to define the running back position for the program this year.
As August approaches, the backfield battle between Bennett and Stewart promises to be a storyline worth following as Virginia Tech aims to revitalize its rushing attack and make a statement in the ACC. While Stewart is my pick to emerge as the team’s three-down back, Bennett is sure to see plenty of opportunities to contribute and make his mark as well.