Will Stephen Gosnell Make the Buffalo Bills 53-Man Roster?
Stephen Gosnell was a fan-favorite in Blacksburg.
He was the leading receiver for Virginia Tech this past season, catching 28 passes for 506 yards and one touchdown, while averaging over 18 yards per catch. Gosnell spent three seasons with the Hokies after transferring from North Carolina, and the 6'2", 198-pound WR totaled 60 catches for 987 yards and five touchdowns. Gosnell finished as the 14th highest-graded player on the Hokies' offense according to PFF (Pro Football Focus) and earned a 64.9 grade in over 600 snaps.
His dynamic threat downfield and inside the hash marks. His frame gives him the ideal size for a traditional boundary receiver with an expanding route tree as he adjusts to the NFL. Gosnell was also a character within the locker room, a trait that's transitioning over to Buffalo with great success.
Already a Fan Favorite In Buffalo
Dan Fetes from 13WHAM talked to various Bills about who has been standing out during training camp. Buffalo's lead wideout, Khalil Shakir, held high praise for the Hokie alum.
"That's my guy," Shakir smiled. "I like him, I like him a lot."
He's been showing off his ability as a contested catch artist, having one of the better highlights of camp. Plays like this get your minutes up. Possessing a drive like Gosnell, however, secures your job. He's been eager for this opportunity his whole life. While it's easy to pinch himself, he's focused on making the most of every snap.
"It's been good," Gosnell said to 13WHAM. "I'm just going in there whenever they call my number."
Gosnell is also competing for the best nickname in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady gave him the nickname "White Steve" for reasons you can likely assume. While the Bills' receiving corps laughed about the nickname, they know Gosnell is all business when it comes to his play on the field.
How Likely Is He To Make The Roster?
The highlight that put his name on the map for Bills fans was during his first week of camp. The touchdown was thrown by none other than the reigning league MVP, Josh Allen. He followed that up with a strong preseason outing against the Giants. He hauled in all four of his targets for 30 yards in what looked to be a promising start to his path to the 53-man roster.
Gosnell isn't the only Hokie in Buffalo making an impact, however. Linebacker Keonta Jenkins was also brought in as an undrafted free agent. He saw a truckload of snaps on defense and made the most of them. He finished with a game-leading six tackles and one QB hit.
Who knew the Blacksburg to Buffalo pipeline would be so successful? From Pro Bowl LB Tremaine Edmunds to the newly minted "White Steve" Gosnell, the Bills are welcoming Hokies with open arms, and they're making the most of it. As he continues to become a favorite in Buffalo, his case for making the team grows even stronger. The Bills' one weakness on the roster is arguably their receiver group, and that improves the chances for the former Hokie to make the team.