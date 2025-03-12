Former Virginia Tech Star signs new deal with Indianapolis Colts
Former Hokie Khalil Herbert has signed with AFC South side, the Indianapolis Colts.
Herbert exploded as a Hokie after transferring from the Kansas Jayhawks in 2020. Herbert earned second-team All-ACC honors as an all-purpose performer and another mention on the third team at running back.
Herbert has endured a challenging career in the NFL. After being drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Herbert solidified himself as part of the Chicago Bears running back corps.
In Herbert's three full seasons in the Windy City, the Florida native tallied eight touchdowns on the ground and another two through the air, with 1,775 yards rushing.
However, injuries have been a constant thorn in Herbert's side. Having missed nine games since November 2022, Herbert was shipped away to the Cincinnati Bengals in November of last year.
After Herbert's high ankle sprain suffered last year, he was placed on injured reserve before being traded to the Bengals.
During his time in Cincinnati, Herbert played eight games, totaling 114 yards.
Below is NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein's profile on Herbert.
A tempo-based runner with a well-built, compact frame, Herbert runs with a good blend of vision and strength. The Kansas graduate transfer made his single season at Virginia Tech count with a strong showing, ranking among the FBS' top five in rushing yards and yards per carry. He's a little tight-hipped, which prevents him from being a true, one-cut runner, but his vision and speed to the corner make it work for him. He's not a wiggle runner and needs to have some blocking up front to keep his feet moving, but his quick processing of the run lanes and smooth change of direction allow him to create yards for himself within the scheme. His lack of pass pro talent could hurt his draft value. He's worthy of a Day 3 selection and has NFL backup talent.