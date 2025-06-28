Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: What Long Snapper Drew Doyle Will Offer The Hokies
Virginia Tech has long shared a history of producing elite play in the third phase.
While Virginia Tech's illustrious "Beamer Ball" history was predicated on aggressive punt blocking schemes and sellouts to get a finger on any punt or field goal, today we are going to be looking at Iowa State transfer Drew Doyle as a potential piece for the Hokies moving forward.
Doyle committed to the Hokies in late April and will have four years of eilgibilty left.
Doyle is a unique transfer. He has served four years in the United States Navy after being one of the country's top-ranked long snappers coming out of high school.
According to an article from 247Sports, Kolby Crawford, "During his military career, Doyle trained in combat medicine and dentistry while also serving on auxiliary security teams. In his free time, Doyle continued refining his snapping technique, eventually reconnecting with a private long-snapping coach near his Navy posting in North Chicago. His efforts led to an opportunity as a preferred walk-on at Iowa State."
Special-teams coordinator Stu Holt has a revamped role with the Hokies. Holt came to Virginia Tech as special teams coach and assistant head coach. After last season, Tech restructured his role to only special teams coordinator and offensive assistant.
Holt's special teams units ranked first overall in the ACC in 2024 after ranking second in 2023.
The UNC/Western Carolina alum coached six All-ACC players in his first three seasons in Blacksburg, including punter Peter Moore and kicker John Love.
Love made 16 of his 18 field goal attempts for an 88.8 success rate in 2024. He was 5-5 from 40-49 yards and 3-4 from 50-plus yards, including a 57-yarder against Miami and a 60-yarder vs. Minnesota in the 24-10 Duke's Mayo Bowl loss for the Hokies.