Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Announce Six Fall Ball Games
This morning, Virginia Tech Softball announced its 2025 fall ball schedule. All six matchups will take place in October, with four being at Tech Softball Park. Often matching up with other programs in the state, alongside throwing valuable intrasquad scrimmages in the mix.
The October slate gives the softball squad a figurative and literal ability to get back in the swing of things. And for the pitchers, a chance to hone in on either new mechanics or expand upon old mechanics. Exhibition games offer an excellent opportunity to simulate a realistic game environment outside of typical practice scrimmages.
Here's a look at the full schedule for Virginia Tech softball's fall chance:
- Friday, October 3 - vs. Radford (Tech Softball Park)
- Friday, October 10 - Intrasquad Scrimmage (Tech Softball Park)
- Saturday, October 18 - at George Mason (Woodgrove High School)
- Sunday, October 19 - vs Patrick Henry Community College (Chesterfield, Virginia)
- Friday, October 24 - Intrasquad Scrimmage (Tech Softball Park)
- Thursday, October 30 - Intrasquad Scrimmage (Tech Softball Park)
The fall ball schedule will commence at Tech Softball Park against the Radford Highlanders. The Highlanders are a squad that the Hokies are accustomed to facing in the regular season; most recently, the Hokies vanquished Radford on March 2 in the Hokie Invite. The Highlanders also feature two former Hokies on their coaching staff. Cameron Fagan, a four-time All-ACC selection, and Addy Greene, a 2024 First Team All-ACC honoree, both joined Radford as assistant coaches after graduating from Virginia Tech in 2024.
A one-weekend road trip is planned for the Hokies during October 18-19, when the squad travels north to Charlottesville to scrimmage both the George Mason Patriots and Patrick Henry Community College. The remainder of the games will take place at Tech Softball Park: three intrasquad matches and a contest against the Highlanders. Each event taking place in Blacksburg will be open to the public to enjoy fall softball play.
Tech's last time seeing George Mason was the final match of the 2020 season, on March 11. For the entire squad, seeing new competition only broadens the Hokies' gameplay, being ready to adapt and react to a wide range of different playstyles.
Virginia Tech Head Coach Pete D'Amour is gearing up for his 8th season in Blacksburg, coming off NCAA tournament appearances in each of the six seasons. Preparation for a successful season starts early in the fall, and it gives the incoming freshman meaningful early experience in the process.
The Hokies are coming off a successful 43-13 season that ended at the hands of the No.16 Alabama Crimson Tide in the regional final. Tech's peak ranking was at No. 11 in both Weeks 8 and 10 of the season, according to ESPN.