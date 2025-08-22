Virginia Tech Women's Soccer Steamrolls Clemson to Claim Third Straight Win
On Tuesday night, Virginia Tech women's soccer continued its strong start to the season with a 4-0 shutout victory over Clemson.
With the win, the Hokies improved to a perfect 3-0-0 record, while handing Clemson (1-1-1) its first loss of the 2025 season. Despite being a matchup between two ACC schools, yesterday’s clash does not count toward conference standings; each school has ten designated ACC games scheduled to begin in mid-September. Virginia Tech’s victory over the Tigers came during the out-of-conference portion of the schedule, providing a valuable early test for both teams without affecting their positions in the ACC race. While the result won’t impact conference standings, it offers the Hokies momentum heading into the heart of their conference slate following a convincing win.
"I'm really proud of the group tonight," said head coach Charles "Chugger" Adair. "I think we came out we wanted to play and compete, and I think they did that from start to finish. Controlled much of the tempo of the game, much of the possession, and created a number of chances. So, nice that we got four goals. Nice that we get a shutout. Hargrove was great in goal, the defense played well in front of her as well. So, a good team, [good] defensive night as well as scoring four goals. So, proud of the group tonight."
The Hokies wasted no time asserting themselves, striking just eight and a half minutes into the match. Senior forward Natalie Mitchell broke the deadlock, expertly finishing a precise cross from midfielder Hannah Pachan. The goal not only put Virginia Tech ahead early but also set a confident tone that carried through the remainder of the contest.
Virginia Tech’s control of the match extended beyond the scoreboard. The Hokies fired 12 shots, half of which were on target, while Clemson managed 10 attempts with only one on goal. Senior forward Natalie Mitchell doubled her impact with a second goal in the 51st minute, set up by Ava Arengo. Later in the second half, forwards Anna Weir and Eliana Samala added quick strikes in the 71st and 72nd minutes, sealing a comprehensive 4-0 victory for Virginia Tech.
Senior goalkeeper Lauren Hargrove recorded her first shutout of the season, standing tall as Clemson struggled to breach Virginia Tech’s backline. Despite generating 10 shots, the Tigers were unable to get one past Hargrove, who commanded her area with authority. Even as Clemson ramped up their attack in the second half, Virginia Tech’s organized defense maintained control and protected the clean sheet, the second that the Hokies have tallied this year.
Discipline and composure proved vital in Virginia Tech’s performance. The Hokies committed just 12 fouls, roughly matching Clemson’s 11, while only one yellow card was issued, shown to Ellie Robertson at the 57-minute mark. By staying focused and composed, Virginia Tech controlled the tempo of the match and limited Clemson’s ability to generate sustained threats from set-piece situations. This careful management of both physicality and game rhythm allowed the Hokies to maintain their advantage and prevent the Tigers from mounting any sustained offensive pressure.
In the end, Virginia Tech’s 4-0 victory over Clemson was a showcase of a complete and well-rounded team performance. From the opening whistle, the Hokies asserted themselves, combining aggressive attacking play with disciplined defending and smart game management.
And Thursday’s result serves as a reminder that Virginia Tech is more than capable of taking down top-tier opponents; Clemson entered the game as the top school in the "Receiving Votes" category for the NCAA's coaching poll.
Next up, Virginia Tech will take on Georgetown on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m., directly following men's soccer's matchup with Canisius.