AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Virginia Tech’s Ian Seymour Inks His Rookie Contract With the Tampa Bay Rays

Stephen Newman

On June 11, the Tampa Bay Rays selected Virginia Tech starting pitcher Ian Seymour with the 57th pick of the MLB Draft. In doing so, they made Seymour the highest-drafted Hokie baseball player since fellow pitcher Joe Saunders in 2002. On Thursday, Seymour officially signed his rookie contract.

As part of the deal, Seymour agreed to a signing bonus of over $1 million.

The MLB’s negotiations towards a 2020 season have been contentious since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Although the league has agreed to begin a 60-game major league season in late July, the already-minimal contracts for minor league players have been slashed to fractions compared to typical seasons. Many franchises have been forced to lay off some of their minor leaguers.

As murky as the future is for the MLB, there is even more uncertainty for the minor leagues. 

However, given the risk that Coronavirus presents, big-league teams will have slightly expanded rosters – including an injured list-like designation for those who contract the virus – as well as a “taxi squad” for minor leaguers who major league teams wish to keep up to speed in case they’re needed.

Given Seymour’s draft status – and the signing of his contract – along with his three years of collegiate experience, he may have a better chance than he otherwise would have of making his big-league debut at some point this season, since extra players will likely be needed.

As is the case with all rookie contracts, Seymour won’t make a “prorated” salary until he debuts in the big leagues. Unless the parameters change during the upcoming collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations following the 2021 season, Seymour will remain under club control until he accrues six full seasons of major-league service time.

As it stands, former Hokie catcher Carson Taylor – who was selected 130th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers – remains unsigned. However, it seems reasonable to assume that both sides will come to terms in the not-too-distant future.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Construction Continues on Virginia Tech's Jamerson Athletic Center and Merryman Center

An expanded football weight room and the new Student Athlete Performance Center are two of the many facilities projects currently underway.

Justin Cates

NCAA extends recruiting dead period through August 31st

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period through August 31st

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-Star Connecticut WR Skyler Bell discusses Virginia Tech recruitment with All Hokies

Skyler Bell, a 3-star WR from Watertown, Connecticut, is receiving significant interest from Virginia Tech as he evaluates college options

Mike McDaniel

ACC Commissioner John Swofford Announces Pending Retirement

The longtime ACC Commissioner has served in the top job since 1997. He will retire following the 2020-21 academic year.

Jay Anderson

Hokies make final six for 2021 4-star DT Tyleik Williams

After the Tyas Martin decommitment, the Hokies are in desperate need for defensive line help. Could Williams fill the void?

Bryan Manning

Will Virginia Tech Pursue Liberty Transfers Tayvion Land and Kei'Trel Clark?

The two Liberty defensive backs have entered the transfer portal and could very well remain in Virginia.

Ryan Hartman

by

Aceboogie85

2020-21 Football Roster Breakdown: The State of Virginia Tech's Defensive Line

Virginia Tech's defensive line continues to search for quality depth heading into the 2020-21 season

Stephen Newman

Dr. Anthony Fauci clarifies comments on football being played this fall

After telling CNN football couldn't played without players being in a "bubble", Dr. Anthony Fauci clarified his statements on Tuesday in an interview with Sports Illustrated

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech makes final 3 for 2021 4-Star CA cornerback DJ Harvey

2021 4-star California DB DJ Harvey, one of Tech's priority recruiting targets, announced that Virginia Tech is in his final three schools

Bryan Manning

by

Dunduin

3-Star DT Tyas Martin Decommits From Virginia Tech

The defensive tackle prospect was the Hokies' highest ranked commitment for the 2021 recruiting class.

Bryan Manning