Virginia Tech’s Ian Seymour Inks His Rookie Contract With the Tampa Bay Rays

On June 11, the Tampa Bay Rays selected Virginia Tech starting pitcher Ian Seymour with the 57th pick of the MLB Draft. In doing so, they made Seymour the highest-drafted Hokie baseball player since fellow pitcher Joe Saunders in 2002. On Thursday, Seymour officially signed his rookie contract.

As part of the deal, Seymour agreed to a signing bonus of over $1 million.

The MLB’s negotiations towards a 2020 season have been contentious since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the league has agreed to begin a 60-game major league season in late July, the already-minimal contracts for minor league players have been slashed to fractions compared to typical seasons. Many franchises have been forced to lay off some of their minor leaguers.

As murky as the future is for the MLB, there is even more uncertainty for the minor leagues.

However, given the risk that Coronavirus presents, big-league teams will have slightly expanded rosters – including an injured list-like designation for those who contract the virus – as well as a “taxi squad” for minor leaguers who major league teams wish to keep up to speed in case they’re needed.

Given Seymour’s draft status – and the signing of his contract – along with his three years of collegiate experience, he may have a better chance than he otherwise would have of making his big-league debut at some point this season, since extra players will likely be needed.

As is the case with all rookie contracts, Seymour won’t make a “prorated” salary until he debuts in the big leagues. Unless the parameters change during the upcoming collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations following the 2021 season, Seymour will remain under club control until he accrues six full seasons of major-league service time.

As it stands, former Hokie catcher Carson Taylor – who was selected 130th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers – remains unsigned. However, it seems reasonable to assume that both sides will come to terms in the not-too-distant future.