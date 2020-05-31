AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 3-Star Defensive End Mattheus Carroll Commits to Virginia Tech

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech earned the commitment of 2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll, the rising high school senior announced on social media on Sunday afternoon. 

Carroll committed to Virginia Tech over Maryland, Duke, and Boston College, among others. He is the number 22 overall prospect in the state of Maryland, and the 47th-rated weak-side defensive end in the 2021 class, per 247's composite rankings. 

Carroll is the fourth prospect to commit to Virginia Tech since May 15th, and the second in the last five days, joining South Carolina running back Chance Black, who committed to the Hokies on Wednesday night.

Carroll, a 6'3", 220 lbs. prospect from Gilman High School in Baltimore, Maryland, becomes the ninth commitment of the 2021 class for the Hokies. He is the first defensive end in the group, and the second defensive lineman overall in Virginia Tech's recruiting class, joining 3-star Arkansas defensive tackle Tyas Martin. 

He is also the fifth defensive end commitment in the last two classes for Virginia Tech, joining 2020 prospects Derrell Bailey Jr., Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten, and Justin Beadles.

Virginia Tech's coaching staff hopes that the commitment of Carroll stokes the flame of a handful of other defensive line targets, including 3-star Texas product Landyn Watson, and 4-star Virginia prospects Naquan Brown and Kelvin Gilliam. 

Watson, Brown, and Gilliam remain Virginia Tech's top priority with Carroll now in tow, and the coaching staff is hoping the commitment from Carroll will now accelerate the process of getting these other three top targets into the fold. 

Watson is a heavy Virginia Tech lean, but has offered no timetable for his commitment. Meanwhile Brown and Gilliam are still evaluating their options for the next level, with Virginia Tech among each prospect's top schools.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An interview with former Virginia Tech wide receiver Dyrell Roberts: Part I

The former Virginia Tech wide receiver is currently coaching at Western Illinois. In Part I of our interview, we discussed picking the Hokies, his desire to get into coaching, and how Frank Beamer influenced him.

Justin Cates

A path for Reggie Floyd to make the Arizona Cardinals roster

As Reggie Floyd joins the Arizona Cardinals, what is his most realistic path to making the roster?

Stephen Newman

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 3-star South Carolina RB Chance Black

With the commitment of Black, Virginia Tech continues its momentum on the recruiting trail in the month of May

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech Basketball in contact with Indiana graduate transfer Justin Smith

With one open roster spot, Virginia Tech is once again in the transfer market, with reports that they've been in contact with former Indiana forward Justin Smith

Jay Anderson

Virginia Tech makes final three schools for 2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus Carroll

Virginia Tech has been in the mix for a number of defensive ends for the 2021 class, and Mattheus Carroll is the latest that the Hokies have their eyes on

Bryan Manning

Can Jalen Stroman's commitment turn the tide for Northern Virginia recruiting for Virginia Tech?

After the commitment of Jalen Stroman to Virginia Tech, will the Hokies be able to gain more traction recruiting in one of the state of Virginia's most fertile recruiting grounds - NoVA?

Stephen Newman

Virginia Tech extends scholarship offer to 3-Star New Jersey QB Tahj Bullock

Virginia Tech is Bullock's 12th scholarship offer, and perhaps his most influential outside of New Jersey

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech senior forward P.J. Horne has entered the transfer portal

After three years with the Virginia Tech basketball program, rising senior P.J. Horne has entered the transfer portal

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-Star Athlete Jalen Stroman commits to Virginia Tech

Jalen Stroman, the younger brother of Greg Stroman, committed to the Hokies on Friday evening over Coastal Division rivals Duke and Virginia

Ryan Hartman

Virginia Tech extends offer to 2021 4-star Florida LB Jaydon Hood

Virginia Tech has stayed busy on the recruiting trail, extending an offer to 2021 4-star Florida LB Jaydon Hood.

Bryan Manning