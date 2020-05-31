2021 3-Star Defensive End Mattheus Carroll Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech earned the commitment of 2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll, the rising high school senior announced on social media on Sunday afternoon.

Carroll committed to Virginia Tech over Maryland, Duke, and Boston College, among others. He is the number 22 overall prospect in the state of Maryland, and the 47th-rated weak-side defensive end in the 2021 class, per 247's composite rankings.

Carroll is the fourth prospect to commit to Virginia Tech since May 15th, and the second in the last five days, joining South Carolina running back Chance Black, who committed to the Hokies on Wednesday night.

Carroll, a 6'3", 220 lbs. prospect from Gilman High School in Baltimore, Maryland, becomes the ninth commitment of the 2021 class for the Hokies. He is the first defensive end in the group, and the second defensive lineman overall in Virginia Tech's recruiting class, joining 3-star Arkansas defensive tackle Tyas Martin.

He is also the fifth defensive end commitment in the last two classes for Virginia Tech, joining 2020 prospects Derrell Bailey Jr., Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten, and Justin Beadles.

Virginia Tech's coaching staff hopes that the commitment of Carroll stokes the flame of a handful of other defensive line targets, including 3-star Texas product Landyn Watson, and 4-star Virginia prospects Naquan Brown and Kelvin Gilliam.

Watson, Brown, and Gilliam remain Virginia Tech's top priority with Carroll now in tow, and the coaching staff is hoping the commitment from Carroll will now accelerate the process of getting these other three top targets into the fold.

Watson is a heavy Virginia Tech lean, but has offered no timetable for his commitment. Meanwhile Brown and Gilliam are still evaluating their options for the next level, with Virginia Tech among each prospect's top schools.