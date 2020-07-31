AllHokies
2021 3-Star Georgia Defensive End Cole Nelson Commits to Virginia Tech

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech closed out the month of July on Friday with yet another commitment - the sixth of the month for the Hokies.

As has been expected for quite some time, 2021 3-star Georgia defensive end Cole Nelson became the latest player to commit to Virginia Tech.

Nelson, who is the 95th-rated prospect in the football-rich state of Georgia and the 65th-ranked strong-side defensive end nationally, picked the Hokies over Indiana, Illinois, and Wake Forest.

The 6'3", 230 lbs. Nelson fits the exact mold of what Justin Hamilton wants out of his defensive ends with his size and speed off the edge. He will now have an opportunity to pair with fellow 3-star defensive end commit Mattheus Carroll to form a formidable duo in the future off the edge in Blacksburg.

Nelson joins Carroll as the second defensive end of the 2021 recruiting class for the Hokies, and is the 17th player to commit to Tech overall. 

With Nelson onboard, all eyes will now turn to two more recruits who could be significant additions to the Virginia Tech defense.

The Hokies remain in close contact with 4-star North Carolina linebacker Jordan Poole, who could be moving close to a commitment decision. Poole was expected to commit on July 1st, but pushed his decision back to more fully evaluate his options. Poole is down to NC State, Virginia Tech, and South Carolina, but NC State and Virginia Tech are seen as the two most likely landing spots at this point in time.

Additionally, the Hokies remained engaged with 4-star Virginia defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, who is receiving a hard push from defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and assistants Ryan Smith, Bill Teerlinck, and Darryl Tapp. Williams' decision is likely not as imminent as Poole's but he could be making a decision sometime in the early fall. Williams is hearing from plenty of high-end Power Five schools, including Alabama, North Carolina, and others.

If Virginia Tech is able to land either one of those two players, or both, the Hokies will be entering the neighborhood of a Top 30 recruiting class with plenty of other pieces still in play. 

While there is plenty of work left to do for the coaching staff, recent recruiting pulls in the month of July are an encouraging sign for Justin Fuente and the Hokies.

