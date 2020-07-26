2021 3-star Virginia Tech commit Nykelius Johnson will enroll at Virginia Tech early, he announced on his personal Twitter account on Saturday.

Johnson, a 5'11", 180 lbs. athlete from Florence, South Carolina, has played both running back and defensive back at the high school level. He brings positional versatility to the recruiting class, and should be a player to watch for moving forward, wherever he ends up lining up for the Hokies.

Johnson is rated as the 13th-best player in South Carolina and the 66th-ranked athlete nationally for the Class of 2021, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

By enrolling in school in January, Johnson will get a head start on the playbook and a chance to get involved with football activities prior to next summer. An opportunity to participate in spring practice will be key, and provides Johnson with a chance to get a leg up on other incoming freshmen joining the Hokies.

The current COVID-19 environment has made forecasting high school sports this fall a difficult task. Some states, such as California, have already made the decision to postpone fall sports to the spring, which makes enrolling early a more attractive option for this recruiting class than in years past.

While South Carolina has yet to pull the trigger on any sort of final decision regarding fall high school sports moving to the spring, Johnson will enroll at Virginia Tech regardless, which leaves the potential for him to miss out on his senior season of high school football.

Johnson will likely be the first of several players to eventually enroll early at Virginia Tech, which will be something to keep an eye on as recruits move closer to signing on the dotted line with the Hokies.