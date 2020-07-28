2021 Virginia Tech Target Jack Hollifield is an SI All-American Candidate

2021 3-star North Carolina tight end/linebacker Jack Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

Jack, who is the younger brother of Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield, is one of Virginia Tech's top targets for the 2021 class. The younger Hollifield is the 33rd-ranked player in the state of North Carolina for this cycle, per the 247Sports composite.

Hollifield is currently being recruited as both a linebacker and tight end, with different schools projecting him at different positions. Virginia Tech currently projects Hollifield to the tight end position at the collegiate level.

There is no timetable for his decision, but Hollifield currently holds the Hokies in high regard, along with the Stanford Cardinal.

Prospect: Jack Hollifield

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Position: Linebacker/Tight End

School: Shelby (N.C.)

Schools of Interest: Virginia Tech, Stanford, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, NC State, Michigan and South Carolina, among others.

Projected Position: Off-Ball Linebacker or Tight End

Frame: Broad shoulders and a big chest. Above-average length in arms. Sturdy lower-base with thick thighs.

Athleticism: Mike 'backer with a decent range to reach wings versus the run. Good A-gap and B-gap quickness to factor heavily in a tight box. Flashes good hand usage to shed well in take-on phase versus blockers. Fair to weave in tight traffic. Good downhill trigger and consistently achieves a good fit and wrap on ball-carriers.

Instincts: Eager anticipation and feel for the run game. Very good mesh-point vision and rarely fooled by misdirection. Good to read keys versus folds and pin and pulls. Assertive in clear-path alleys and takes proper angles to ball-carriers when hunting.

Polish: Plays Mike linebacker with decent hand usage and very good physicality. Mostly a hug-player on passing downs and can be outflanked. Needs to increase production in coverage. Must improve lower-base flexibility and hip fluidity.

Bottom Line: Hollifield has the skill set of an old school inside linebacker. He’s tough, rugged and plays physical versus the run. He lacks elite speed and twitch, which limits his coverage ability, but is dangerous versus interior run concepts and hustles to flanks.