AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

2021 Virginia Tech Target Jack Hollifield is an SI All-American Candidate

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star North Carolina tight end/linebacker Jack Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

Jack, who is the younger brother of Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield, is one of Virginia Tech's top targets for the 2021 class. The younger Hollifield is the 33rd-ranked player in the state of North Carolina for this cycle, per the 247Sports composite.

Hollifield is currently being recruited as both a linebacker and tight end, with different schools projecting him at different positions. Virginia Tech currently projects Hollifield to the tight end position at the collegiate level.

There is no timetable for his decision, but Hollifield currently holds the Hokies in high regard, along with the Stanford Cardinal.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups. SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24. Thus far, the top 10 quarterbacks were unveiled by SI All-American, as well as the top 10 offensive linemen, and top 10 slot receivers.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Prospect: Jack Hollifield

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Position: Linebacker/Tight End

School: Shelby (N.C.)

Schools of Interest: Virginia Tech, Stanford, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, NC State, Michigan and South Carolina, among others.

Projected Position: Off-Ball Linebacker or Tight End

Frame: Broad shoulders and a big chest. Above-average length in arms. Sturdy lower-base with thick thighs.

Athleticism: Mike 'backer with a decent range to reach wings versus the run. Good A-gap and B-gap quickness to factor heavily in a tight box. Flashes good hand usage to shed well in take-on phase versus blockers. Fair to weave in tight traffic. Good downhill trigger and consistently achieves a good fit and wrap on ball-carriers.

Instincts: Eager anticipation and feel for the run game. Very good mesh-point vision and rarely fooled by misdirection. Good to read keys versus folds and pin and pulls. Assertive in clear-path alleys and takes proper angles to ball-carriers when hunting.

Polish: Plays Mike linebacker with decent hand usage and very good physicality. Mostly a hug-player on passing downs and can be outflanked. Needs to increase production in coverage. Must improve lower-base flexibility and hip fluidity.

Bottom Line: Hollifield has the skill set of an old school inside linebacker. He’s tough, rugged and plays physical versus the run. He lacks elite speed and twitch, which limits his coverage ability, but is dangerous versus interior run concepts and hustles to flanks.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A conversation with former Virginia Tech quarterback Bryan Randall: Part I

We spoke with 2004 ACC Player of the Year Bryan Randall. In part one we discussed his time on the Tech basketball team, switching conferences, and Seth Greenberg.

Justin Cates

by

BestCates

2021 Virginia Tech linebacker target Jordan Poole is an SI All-American candidate

Poole, who is down to Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and NC State, is expected to announce his commitment decision sometime in the near future

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

After landing Georgia's Malachi Thomas last week, could Georgia DE Cole Nelson be next?

The Hokies are looking to land another Georgia prospect as he nears his commitment decision

Mike McDaniel

2021 Virginia Tech defensive end target Landyn Watson is an SI All-American candidate

Watson, a defensive end from Hutto, Texas, is an SI All-American candidate

Mike McDaniel

2021 Virginia Tech defensive tackle target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is an SI All-American candidate

Ingram-Dawkins, who is one of the top defensive tackles in the country, has made the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

2021 Virginia Tech commit Nykelius Johnson to enroll early at Virginia Tech

Johnson, a 3-star athlete from South Carolina, will move to Blacksburg in January

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

Virginia Tech commit Nykelius Johnson is an SI All-American candidate

Johnson, a 2021 Virginia Tech commit, has made the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Who would Virginia Tech's replacement stars be in a spring season?

If the college football season gets pushed to spring, who could be the major contributors for Virginia Tech football?

Stephen Newman

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker named to Maxwell Award watch list

Hooker, who had an impressive second half of the season a year ago, is receiving high praise entering the new year

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech's Rayshard Ashby and Caleb Farley named to Athlon's Preseason All-American Team

The accolades continue to roll in for two of Virginia Tech's best players in Ashby and Farley

Bryan Manning