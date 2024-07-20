2025 Four-Star Safety Kendall Daniels Jr. Set to Commit on August 2nd
One of Virginia Tech's in-state recruits is down to his final three schools, and is set to commit soon. On the second of August, safety Kendall Daniels, will make his final commitment decision.
Kendall Daniels Jr. has narrowed his list of football programs to just three, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Clemson Tigers, and the Virginia Tech Hokies.
247Sports ranks Daniels as a top 25 safety in the 2025 class. Daniels is a four-star recruit who 247Sports ranks as the tenth best 2025 player out of Virginia.
Daniels would be a huge commit for the Hokies. Daniels would be Virginia Tech's fourth four-star player in the 2025 class. Four-star linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh committed in late March, but Virginia Tech has heated up in July. On July 1st, Virginia Tech landed wide receiver Matthew Outten, who is ranked 140th nationally by 247Sports. Shortly following that commitment on July 10th, four-star athlete Micah Matthews also commited to Virginia Tech. Matthews is a two-sport athlete, a top 50 baseball recruit, and a top 125 football recruit in the class of 2025, courtesy of 247Sports.
Despite only having 15 committed players, Virginia Tech ranks 10th in the ACC for 2025 recruiting class. Be that as it may, only four schools in the ACC have signed more four-star recruits than the Hokies have. Perennial ACC recruiting powerhouses Clemson, Florida State, and Miami have all landed at least ten four-stars, via 247Sports rankings. ACC newcomer SMU is the only other school with more four-stars than Virginia Tech, for the Mustangs have landed four of them in the 2025 recruiting class.
Virginia Tech also remains high in the ACC by average recruit ranking, a 247Sports metric which ranks schools based on the average quality of their recruits. Va Tech's average recruit score is a whopping 87.57, which only trails five other ACC schools: Clemson (93.12), Florida State (92.96), Miami (90.81), North Carolina (88.52), and SMU (88.17). Virginia Tech would love to add Daniels to this recruiting class, and he would raise the Hokies average recruit ranking.
Here's a scouting report on Kendall Daniels, courtesy of Gabe Brooks of 247Sports:
"Size needs third-party verification, but clearly tall and big-framed. Experience over the top as a deep safety and aligned off the edge on occasion. Provides special teams value. Tone-setting hitter who flies downhill hunting for impact. Can clean up technique and consistency as a tackler, but no doubt effective far more often than not. Frame aids in shrinking throwing windows and disrupting at the catch point. Above average functional athlete with requisite ball skills who can present a threat after an INT. Also has gotten limited but valuable offensive snaps. Athletic context lacks ideal catalog of multi-sport evidence and combine testing data. Fits the profile of a modern hybrid safety/linebacker who can fit myriad personnel looks and stay on the field in all scenarios. Projects as a high-major second-level defender with developmental upside given perceived frame specs and functional athleticism on tape."
Daniels is a very valuable recruit, and would definitely be a multi-year starter if he chose to commit to Virginia Tech. Daniels could bring value as a sub linebacker and safety, so whichever school he chooses, he will definitely bring a lot to the table.