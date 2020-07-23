AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Analysis: Hokies Land Under-The-Radar Prospect in Georgia Running Back Malachi Thomas

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech football earned its fourth commitment in the month of July on Wednesday, as 2021 Georgia running back Malachi Thomas announced his verbal pledge to the Hokies on social media.

The 6'0" 180 lbs. Thomas committed to Virginia Tech over Kansas State, Duke, and UCF among others.

The coaching staff and fellow Virginia Tech commitments alike are very excited about the addition of Thomas to the class - but his verbal pledge did not improve Virginia Tech's status in regard to its recruiting ranking - yet.

That's because Thomas, inexplicably, is currently unrated by most major recruiting services, including 247Sports.

Thomas, a rising senior at Hart County High School, was named the Georgia 3A Offensive Player of the Year last fall after rushing for 1,942 yards, while also recording 638 yards receiving and 282 yards as a returner on special teams. In total, Thomas compiled 2,862 all-purpose yards and 36 touchdowns.

Despite all of this, Thomas remains an unranked prospect, which seems like a major miss by the recruiting outlets who pride themselves on accuracy in the player evaluation process.

Thomas will be ranked in the near future by most major recruiting services due to his size, speed, statistics, and now, his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech. 

He'll likely be pegged as a mid-to-high 3-star prospect once his film is fully evaluated. Once he is graded, he could very well end up as one of the more highly-rated prospects in the 2021 recruiting class for the Hokies.

Thomas was a bit of a late bloomer at the high school level, but really hit his stride as a junior, flashing the all-around ability that makes him a perfect fit for Virginia Tech's offense under coordinator Brad Cornelsen.

Thomas has the requisite size and speed necessary to become a major part of the running back equation for Virginia Tech in the near future. He is strong between the tackles, shows an ability to make defenders miss in the open field, and isn't afraid to run through players as well to gain needed extra yardage.

He also displays soft hands and elusiveness after the catch, which is a must in a Virginia Tech offense that loves to utilize its running backs and tight ends in the passing game. Thomas combines both his speed, size, and soft hands in the return game as well, where he appears to be a weapon on film each time he touches the ball on special teams.

If there is an area where Thomas could improve, it would be his pad level. He's a very upright runner, but makes up for that style with his athleticism in the open field and willingness to lower the pad level to run through defenders at the second and third levels of the defense.

There is no doubt that Thomas is one of the best offensive prospects in the 2021 class for the Hokies. He's flown under-the-radar at the high school level, and as a result, is a prime candidate to be a diamond in the rough prospect for Justin Fuente and Virginia Tech.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech Recruiting Rewind: Defensive back Chamarri Conner

Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner has become one of the top players in the Hokies secondary. Which recent recruit compares to Conner?

Ryan Hartman

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 Georgia running back Malachi Thomas

Thomas, who is a two-sport star in football and baseball for Hart County High School in Georgia, committed to the Hokies on Wednesday morning

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

Virginia Tech announces the addition of former players Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and Corey Fuller to support staff.

The Virginia Tech Hokies officially announced the returns of former players Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and Corey Fuller to the program on Wednesday.

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw named to Outland Award watch list

Darrisaw, who is one of the conference's top offensive linemen, found himself on the Outland Award watch list

Bryan Manning

2021 4-star Virginia Tech target Tyleik Williams is an SI All-American candidate

Williams, who is one of the top defensive linemen in Virginia, has been named to the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller land on Jim Thorpe Award watch list

The Thorpe Award recognizes college football's best defensive back, and Waller and Farley are two to watch this upcoming season

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

Report: Power 5 conferences working to finalize COVID-19 testing protocols

According to a report from SI's Ross Dellenger, the Power 5 conferences are working to finalize uniform testing procedures for fall sports

Mike McDaniel

2021 4-star Virginia Tech target Markevious Brown is an SI All-American candidate

Brown, a 4-star defensive back from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has made Sports Illustrated's All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Rayshard Ashby named to Butkus Award watch list

Ashby, who is one of the ACC's top linebackers, has been named to the Butkus Award watch list, which honors the nation's top player at the position

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech leads ACC with four selections to SI Publishers' All-Conference Team

SI Publishers selected the ACC All-Conference Team, and the Hokies were well-represented

Mike McDaniel