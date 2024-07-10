BREAKING: 2025 Four-Star Athlete Micah Matthews Commits to Virginia Tech
One of the best athletes in the country made it official today by committing to Virginia Tech.
Four-star athlete Micah Matthews received predictions to land in the Hokies 2025 recruiting class and now he is in it. Brent Pry has done a nice job this summer of adding talent to the roster and they are not done yet. Matthews chose Virginia Tech over North Carolina, Utah, and Virginia.
Matthews will also play baseball at Virginia Tech.
Matthews is rated as the No. 112 player in the entire country, the No. 4 athlete in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Virginia. He took an official visit to Virginia Tech in June. Other offers that Matthews holds are Utah, BYU, Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, NC State, and West Virginia, among others.
Here is a scouting report on Matthews courtesy of 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins:
"High major prospect in baseball and is currently rated the No. 54 high school player in the country by Baseball America and No. 43 by Draft Analyst. Will double sport in college and is an intriguing wide receiver prospect with size, speed and production. Had close to 1,500 yards receiving as a junior and 907 of those yards were after the catch. Big, strong kid with an athletic frame. Runs well, can get off press and is very good in 50-50 ball situations. Has excellent tracking skills which was no doubt helped by his baseball background. Has some suddenness to him, plays quick and shows off the top end speed to out run defenders who have the angle on him. Has some physicality to his game as well, fearless going over the middle, has strong hands and runs through defenders. Also a very good and willing blocker who puts guys on their backs. Not as polished as other receivers but the physical tools are obvious and it will be fun to watch his continued development as a two-sport guy."
Here are some stats and info on Matthews, courtesy of 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks:
"A one time commit to South Carolina for baseball but backed off. Currently rated the No. 54 high school player in the country by Baseball AmericaIn 15 games of available data (per MaxPreps), Matthews finished his sophomore baseball season with a .400 batting average, 1 HR, and 10 RBI. Eight of his 18 hits went for extra bases. He struck out only 7 times and walked 13 times, posting a .550 OBP and an 1.194 OPS.
2023: Junior season, caught 86 balls for 1,476 yards and 16 TDs, 907 of those yards were picked up after the catch.2022: Finished sophomore football campaign with 63 receptions for 974 yards and 10 TDs on 15.4 yards per reception."