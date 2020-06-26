NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through August 31st

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a harrowing impact on citizens both in the United States and around the world, and college athletics has not been immune.

As players have begun returning to campus for voluntary workouts, it seems like a never-ending news cycle of players testing positive for COVID-19 across the country, leading many - including Dr. Anthony Fauci - to wonder whether or not there will be a college football season in the fall, and if so, what that season would look like.

By all indications, the NCAA fully intends on having a season. However, given the number of cases rising once again as the country re-opens, the NCAA is certainly giving a patient approach when it comes to recruits visiting campus and coming into contact with respective collegiate recruiters and members of coaching staffs.

As such, the NCAA announced on Thursday that the recruiting dead period across college athletics has been extended through August 31st.

This means that prospective recruits can still visit campuses in an unofficial capacity, but in doing so, are not permitted to meet with members of the coaching staff of their respective sport.

For example, 2021 3-star defensive back Donovan McMillon visited Virginia Tech's campus last week and did a tour of the school with the coaching staff...over FaceTime. Since he was not permitted to meet in-person with the coaching staff, they did it virtually when he was on campus with his family.

This method of handling visits will continue for the foreseeable future, as the NCAA does its best to reduce the amount of travel and contact between players and coaches due to the pandemic.