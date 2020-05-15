AllHokies
Virginia Tech 3-Star WR Target Jaylen Jones Announcing His College Decision on Friday Evening

Mike McDaniel

After some positive news about Virginia Tech's likelihood of retaining one of its top wide receiver recruits Latrell Neville earlier this week, the Hokies are looking to add to their wide receiver depth in the 2021 class on Friday evening.

One of Virginia Tech's top targets, 3-star wide receiver Jaylen Jones out of Richmond, Virginia, announced on Twitter that he would be making his college decision on Friday night at 7 ET.

Jones, a 6'1" 185 lbs. pass-catcher out of Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, is down to Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh for his final decision, with the Hokies seen as the heavy favorite to land Jones on Friday night.

While his decision appears to be down to VT and Pitt, Jones has also received ACC interest from Boston College, Wake Forest, Duke, and Virginia.

If Jones commits to Virginia Tech, it would wrap-up a positive week on the recruiting trail for Virginia Tech as the Hokies appear poised to keep top 2021 recruit Latrell Neville. After 4-star quarterback Dematrius Davis' decommitment last week, there was, and continues to be, so much unknown with the status of the 2021 recruiting class.

However, by keeping Neville, potentially securing a commitment with Jones, and being the heavy favorite to sign 3-star athlete Jalen Stroman (Greg Stroman's younger brother) next week, Virginia Tech can finally build some momentum that's needed to progress the 2021 class forward.

While Tech has a chance to build some solid momentum with 3-star prospects, the Hokies are still looking for 4-star prospects to fill-out their class, with defensive ends Landyn Watson and Naquan Brown remaining the most likely possibilities at this point in time. D.J. Harvey, a 4-star defensive back from California, also appears to be on the table as Virginia Tech is in his final group of schools.

But for now, all eyes are on Jaylen Jones, as Virginia Tech looks to add to the 2021 recruiting class on Friday night.

