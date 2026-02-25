Virginia Tech in Final Eight for Four-Star 2027 QB Davin Davidson

Virginia Tech football has found itself in the chase for another quarterback. Class of 2027 signal-caller Davin Davidson has narrowed his list to eight schools, according to On3/Rivals' Hayes Fawcett. The quarterback is currently a high school junior and is listed as a four-star on Rivals.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Davin Davidson is down to 8 Schools



The 6’6 215 from Sarasota, FL is ranked as the No. 11 QB in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?

Here's the full list:

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Miami

Mississippi State

Notre Dame

Virginia Tech

Davidson is ranked as the No. 11 quarterback in the 2027 Rivals300. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound recruit from Cardinal Mooney High School (Sarasota, Florida) is currently rated as a three-star prospect on 247Sports.

Davidson was assessed an overall rating of 88; he is currently rated as the No. 23 quarterback in the 2027 class, and the No. 36 recruit in the state of Florida.

On the 247Sports Composite, Davidson is rated as a four-star recruit with an overall rating of 0.9273. He is listed as the No. 193 overall player in the class, the 18th-highest quarterback and the No. 23 recruit in the state of Florida.

As a first-year starter in 2025, Davidson logged a 14-1 record as a junior, leading Cardinal Mooney to the Florida 2A championship. He passed for 2,360 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, doing so on a 64.6% completion clip.

Here's what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins had to say on Davidson in his scouting report, which was conducted on Jan. 17, 2026:

"Hulking quarterback with a high-caliber arm that’s starting to piece it all together. Led school to a Florida 2A championship as a junior, but really turned heads a month later at Elite 11 Miami, where he earned ‘Alpha Dog’ honors for the camp. Throws hard and fast with a higher release point, which is rare for a passer who has been verified at over 6-foot-6. Covers a ton of turf with his drop steps and likes to establish a sturdy base before framing up his targets. Still figuring out how to change speeds and layer the football, but misses tend to be on the safer side as he mitigates risk. Can certainly boost a rushing attack with his power-run style, but should be viewed as more of a pocket distributor that can extend plays with his mobility. Must keep progressing and perfecting his craft, but has the tools to emerge as a field general at the Power Four level."

Virginia Tech currently has five quarterbacks on its roster, all but one of whom are redshirt freshmen or true freshmen. Ethan Grunkemeyer (Penn State transfer) is the lone non-freshman; Grunkemeyer has three years of eligibility remaining. Bryce Baker (North Carolina), Kelden Ryan (a holdover from 2025), and A.J. Brand (a holdover from 2025) are all redshirt freshmen with the full four years of eligibility remaining.

Then, there's three-star Class of 2026 recruit Troy Huhn, who pledged to Virginia Tech after initially being committed to Penn State. Huhn has already enrolled in spring classes as an early enrollee.

Like Class of 2028 signal-caller Neimann Lawrence, I believe the probability of Davidson venturing to Blacksburg is low, though it's more likely than Lawrence's case. Davidson currently ranks as the No. 23 quarterback in his class; for comparison, Huhn ranked as the No. 28 signal-caller in the Class of 2026, while initial commit Cole Bergeron (now committed to Georgia Tech) was listed as the No. 19 quarterback.