Virginia Tech Lands 2021 3-Star Tennessee Wide Receiver Tray Curry

Mike McDaniel

The Virginia Tech Hokies continued their recent momentum on the recruiting trail with the addition of 2021 high 3-star Tennessee wide receiver Tray Curry.

The 6'4", 210 lbs. Curry announced the commitment news on his personal instagram page on Tuesday afternoon.

Curry becomes the 14th member of the 2021 recruiting class, the first prospect from the state of Tennessee, and the second true wide receiver, joining 3-star Richmond, Virginia wideout Jaylen Jones.

Curry's pledge to the Hokies comes seemingly out of nowhere, continuing the torrent pace for Tech on the recruiting trail. Curry is the third prospect to commit to Virginia Tech since the 4th of July, joining 4-star California cornerback D.J. Harvey and 3-star Virginia linebacker Isi Etute as the most recent prospects to join the 2021 recruiting class for the Hokies.

Curry provides size, speed, and soft hands on film that will benefit the Hokies from the moment he steps on campus. He has an opportunity to become an instant-impact player for a position group starved of proven depth.

This verbal commitment is a coup for the Virginia Tech coaching staff, which has been hard at work seeking premiere talent for the 2021 class. With Curry now committed to Tech, he instantly becomes one of the top prospects to verbally commit to the Hokies this cycle.

Curry, who is graded with a .8802 rating by the 247Sports composite, is the 13th-ranked player in the state of Tennessee and the 65th-best wide receiver prospect nationally for the Class of 2021.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Jay Anderson
Jay Anderson

TN2VT...I mean the letter sequence looks cool, no?

Ryan Hartman
Ryan Hartman

This is the turn we need. This recruiting cycle is giving me high blood pressure though.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech 2021 DB commit Shawn Asbury II named Preseason First Team All-State in Virginia by MaxPreps

Asbury II, a rising senior at Virginia's North Stafford High School, is committed to Tech's 2021 recruiting class

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

Sources: Virginia Tech expected to name former linebacker Jeron Gouveia-Winslow to the coaching staff

Gouveia-Winslow, who played for the Hokies from 2008-2012, most recently served as an assistant at Brevard College

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

2021 4-star North Carolina athlete Jordan Poole to announce commitment soon

Poole, who is one of the top linebackers in North Carolina for 2021, is expected to announce his commitment prior to the fall

Mike McDaniel

2021 4-star safety Donovan McMillon to announce college decision on Saturday

McMillon, a 4-star safety from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania and top Hokies target, will announce his commitment this upcoming weekend

Mike McDaniel

The ACC is floating an interesting scheduling scenario for this fall

Could a home-and-home series this fall take place in the ACC for conference games? It's one idea on the table

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

ACC targeting late July for fall sports scheduling decision

After a turbulent week across college athletics, the ACC is targeting late July for a decision on fall sports

Mike McDaniel

Recruiting update on 2021 4-star Florida defensive back Markevious Brown

Brown, a top Hokies target, has Virginia Tech high on his list as he narrows down his final schools

Mike McDaniel

2021 4-star Virginia Tech safety target Donovan McMillon nearing college decision

As Virginia Tech continues its momentum on the recruiting trail for 2021, could another top target land in Blacksburg?

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 3-star Virginia linebacker Isi Etute

Etute, a 3-star linebacker from Virginia Beach, pledged the Hokies over West Virginia and NC State

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies make the Top 8 for 2021 3-star guard Gabe Dorsey

Virginia Tech men's basketball is in contention for one of the top players in the state of Pennsylvania for the Class of 2021

Mike McDaniel