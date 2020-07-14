Virginia Tech Lands 2021 3-Star Tennessee Wide Receiver Tray Curry

The Virginia Tech Hokies continued their recent momentum on the recruiting trail with the addition of 2021 high 3-star Tennessee wide receiver Tray Curry.

The 6'4", 210 lbs. Curry announced the commitment news on his personal instagram page on Tuesday afternoon.

Curry becomes the 14th member of the 2021 recruiting class, the first prospect from the state of Tennessee, and the second true wide receiver, joining 3-star Richmond, Virginia wideout Jaylen Jones.

Curry's pledge to the Hokies comes seemingly out of nowhere, continuing the torrent pace for Tech on the recruiting trail. Curry is the third prospect to commit to Virginia Tech since the 4th of July, joining 4-star California cornerback D.J. Harvey and 3-star Virginia linebacker Isi Etute as the most recent prospects to join the 2021 recruiting class for the Hokies.

Curry provides size, speed, and soft hands on film that will benefit the Hokies from the moment he steps on campus. He has an opportunity to become an instant-impact player for a position group starved of proven depth.

This verbal commitment is a coup for the Virginia Tech coaching staff, which has been hard at work seeking premiere talent for the 2021 class. With Curry now committed to Tech, he instantly becomes one of the top prospects to verbally commit to the Hokies this cycle.

Curry, who is graded with a .8802 rating by the 247Sports composite, is the 13th-ranked player in the state of Tennessee and the 65th-best wide receiver prospect nationally for the Class of 2021.