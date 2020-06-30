Virginia Tech Makes Top 10 for 4-Star VA Defensive End Kelvin Gilliam

As the Virginia Tech Hokies continue to round out their 2021 recruiting class, there is perhaps no bigger target than 4-star Virginia defensive end Kelvin Gilliam.

On Tuesday, Gilliam announced he had cut his list down to 10 schools and Virginia Tech made the cut.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Gilliam is from Highland Springs High School in Highland Springs. The Springers are one of the top programs in the state and are led by former Virginia Tech cornerback, Loren Johnson.

Among those in Gilliam’s top 10 are presumed favorite Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, Texas and Penn State. From all indications, this appears to be a battle between the Sooners, Penn State and the Hokies.

Gilliam, the No. 106 player in the 2021 class and the No. 4 overall player from the state of Virginia, spoke to Brian Dohn of 247Sports, and was extremely complimentary of the Hokies.

“The home school. I’ve been (in contact) with Virginia Tech since my freshman year. I have a great relationship with the new staff. They are bringing in change. They are bringing in energy, and I love it.”

Before Bill Teerlinck and Darry Tapp arrived, Gilliam was likely never seriously considering the Hokies. And, while Virginia Tech may still be on the outside, Tapp and Teerlinck have given the Hokies a fighting chance.

Gilliam isn’t expected to make a decision anytime soon and would prefer to take visits to his top schools before he makes his final choice. As such, Gilliam likely won't make a decision until sometime this fall.