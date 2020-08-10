The Virginia Tech Hokies have added two running backs to the 2021 class in South Carolina running back Chance Black and Georgia running back Malachi Thomas.

However, this doesn't mean that the Hokies are done adding running backs during this cycle.

As such, the Hokies remain engaged with not only 3-star Alabama running back Kenji Christian, but also with 4-star New Jersey running back Audric Estime.

On Sunday afternoon, Estime named Virginia Tech to his Top 6 schools, as he continues down the road of his recruiting process.

Virginia Tech is joined in Estime's top schools by three Big Ten programs (Michigan State, Rutgers, Nebraska), one SEC program (Texas A & M), and one PAC-12 program (Arizona State).

Estime, who plays high school football at St. Joseph Regional in Montvale, New Jersey, is one of nation's top running back prospects. The 4-star running back has earned a .8902 composite recruiting from 247Sports, and is tabbed as the seventh-best player in the state of New Jersey, and the 18th-ranked running back overall for the 2021 class.

While Estime would be a significant addition to the 2021 recruiting class for the Hokies, it is unclear how realistic the chances are for Virginia Tech as his recruitment comes down the homestretch.

It is unlikely that the Hokies would take on more than three running backs in the class, and given the staff's frequent communication with Kenji Christian, it seems like Tech is hedging their bets if Estime ultimately goes elsewhere.

Michigan State and Rutgers appear to be the two favorites at this point, with Texas A & M, Nebraska, Arizona State, and Virginia Tech a clear step behind.

Perhaps the Hokies can close the gap prior to Estime's commitment date, but there is clearly some work to do if Tech wants to land him.

There is no immediate timetable for Estime's decision, but he is expected to make his pledge in the near future.