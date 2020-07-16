The Virginia Tech Hokies have been busy on the recruiting trail recently, picking up nine commitments since Memorial Day. The Hokies are also finalists for some of the top players on their board in Tyleik Williams, Donovan McMillon and Jordan Poole.

On Wednesday, another Virginia Tech target announced his top seven schools and the Hokies made the cut.

Kenji Christian is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound running back from Pinson Valley High in Pinson, Ala. Christian’s other finalists were Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, FAU, West Virginia and Kansas. He has 22 reported offers.

Of Virginia Tech’s current 2021 class, only Chance Black is listed as a running back. Black could be used in a variety of roles once he arrives in Blacksburg, so the Hokies have the need to add one or two pure running backs to this class.

The current top target is Audric Estime, a four-star back from Montvale, N.J. The Hokies sit well Estime, especially with the recent commitment of quarterback Tahj Bullock. However, Christian is a player the Hokies would like to add to the 2021 class.

He has good size, but like most bigger running backs he runs a bit high. Christian plays on both sides of the ball in high school but would play offense for Virginia Tech.

Christian is the 24th-ranked player in the state of Alabama and the 43rd-ranked running back for the Class of 2021.

Christian is expected to announce his college selection on Aug. 24.