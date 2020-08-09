AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

Virginia Tech Remains Engaged with 3-Star Alabama RB Kenji Christian

Mike McDaniel

The Virginia Tech Hokies have already earned the commitment of two running backs for the 2021 recruiting class in South Carolina running back Chance Black and Georgia running back Malachi Thomas.

However, that doesn't mean the Hokies are done adding players to the fold at the position for 2021.

Virginia Tech has continued to recruit 3-star Alabama running back Kenji Christian hard, which is evidence that the coaching staff wouldn't mind taking another running back into the recruiting class this cycle.

Perhaps this is because Chance Black has the versatility to not only play running back, but also play a bit at slot receiver - like incoming transfer Raheem Blackshear. His skillset allows the Hokies to be creative in how he is used, which opens up a spot in the class for another traditional running back.

Perhaps Kenji Christian is that guy.

Christian is not the only running back that the Hokies continue to actively pursue. 4-star New Jersey running back Audric Estime has also received significant interest from Virginia Tech. However, he is not as far along in his recruitment as Christian, and will likely wait a bit longer to make his decision.

Estime is expected to name his Top 6 schools on Sunday evening, and Virginia Tech should make the cut. But do the Hokies have a realistic chance at landing him if Christian chooses to commit to Tech later this month? Estime is the type of player a team would make room for, but will he come to Blacksburg with 2-3 running backs already committed to the class?

Those are the types of questions fans will need to ask themselves as the recruitment of these two running backs continue. For now though, it feels far more likely the Hokies land Kenji Christian than Estime, as Christian holds Tech in very high regard as he approaches his decision date.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech transfer running back Raheem Blackshear still awaiting word on waiver from NCAA

For the second fall camp in a row, the Hokies await word from the NCAA about a transfer addition to the roster

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech lands Villanova graduate transfer wide receiver Changa Hodge

The Hokies tabbed a late addition to its 2020 football roster with the addition of Villanova wide receiver Changa Hodge

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell names Hokies to top 5. Decision set for August 16th

Bell, who has the Hokies high on his list, is set to announce his college decision on August 16th

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt out indefinitely, remains on roster

Virginia Tech starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt is not with the team for the start of fall camp

Mike McDaniel

With the new football schedule released, what's reasonable to expect for the 2020 Virginia Tech Hokies?

The ACC released its updated college football schedule on Thursday. What is reasonable to expect for Virginia Tech?

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech ranked #24 in 2020 debut of the coaches poll

The Hokies are ranked #24 in the preseason coaches poll for the new year

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech football opens fall camp Friday

The Hokies open official preparation for their fifth season under head coach Justin Fuente

Mike McDaniel

The ACC unveils full football schedule - Hokies face rival Virginia in Week Two

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the full college football schedule on Thursday, and there are some interesting quirks for the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Recruiting Rewind: Keshawn King

The running back room at Virginia Tech is full of new faces, but we look back at a player who flashed some serious talent on the field for the Hokies in 2019 in Keshawn King.

Ryan Hartman

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech athletic department details safety protocols, but remains mum on COVID-19 testing numbers

While other athletic departments across college football have disclosed their COVID-19 testing results, Virginia Tech stays silent on details of the testing results

Mike McDaniel