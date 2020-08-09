Virginia Tech Remains Engaged with 3-Star Alabama RB Kenji Christian

The Virginia Tech Hokies have already earned the commitment of two running backs for the 2021 recruiting class in South Carolina running back Chance Black and Georgia running back Malachi Thomas.

However, that doesn't mean the Hokies are done adding players to the fold at the position for 2021.

Virginia Tech has continued to recruit 3-star Alabama running back Kenji Christian hard, which is evidence that the coaching staff wouldn't mind taking another running back into the recruiting class this cycle.

Perhaps this is because Chance Black has the versatility to not only play running back, but also play a bit at slot receiver - like incoming transfer Raheem Blackshear. His skillset allows the Hokies to be creative in how he is used, which opens up a spot in the class for another traditional running back.

Perhaps Kenji Christian is that guy.

Christian is not the only running back that the Hokies continue to actively pursue. 4-star New Jersey running back Audric Estime has also received significant interest from Virginia Tech. However, he is not as far along in his recruitment as Christian, and will likely wait a bit longer to make his decision.

Estime is expected to name his Top 6 schools on Sunday evening, and Virginia Tech should make the cut. But do the Hokies have a realistic chance at landing him if Christian chooses to commit to Tech later this month? Estime is the type of player a team would make room for, but will he come to Blacksburg with 2-3 running backs already committed to the class?

Those are the types of questions fans will need to ask themselves as the recruitment of these two running backs continue. For now though, it feels far more likely the Hokies land Kenji Christian than Estime, as Christian holds Tech in very high regard as he approaches his decision date.