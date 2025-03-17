All Hokies

2025 NCAA Women's Tournament: Full Bracket and Matchups Revealed

Who landed where, with the NCAA Tournament around the corner?

After days of speculation about where teams would land and whether the Hokies would be selected, the answer is finally clear: No, Virginia Tech is not in the NCAA Tournament ending a chance for an appearance in five straight years.

The Hokies were forced out as Princeton secured its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.

Princeton will be taking on Iowa State in the first four game for the 11th seed with the winner advancing to face Michigan.

Princeton has recorded 20 or more wins in each of its five seasons under head coach Carla Berube, including a 21-7 mark this season.

According to ESPN projections, Princeton was labeled as the “last team in,” while Virginia Tech, under first-year head coach Megan Duffy, was listed as the “first team out.”

Did the Hokies deserve it? I am not sure, Tech lost six of its last 10 and crashed out of the ACC Tournament in the second round to Georgia Tech in a 72-57 loss. If the Hokies had taken down a stern Yellow Jacket side, then the Hokies would have likely found themselves in the field, and their offense certainly deserved a place in the big dance.


The Hokies had four players average more than 10 points per game while recording the fifth-best scoring offense in the ACC (75.7 points per game). While their offense thrived, the defense struggled at times, allowing 70.1 points per game — the 14th-worst mark in the conference.

Even though the Hokies ultimately missed the tournament, there are few complaints coming from Blacksburg.

In Year 1 under Duffy, the Hokies exceeded expectations. Virginia Tech finished 18-12 overall and 9-9 in ACC play. After the roster was gutted by the transfers of Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack, combined with the departure of former head coach Kenny Brooks, a miniature rebuild was necessary. Former Marquette coach Duffy appears to have the program on the right track.

Below is all first round matchups

Team One

Team Two

Location

Time

Channel

1. UCLA

16. UC San Diego/ Southern

Los Angeles, CA

TBD

TBD

8. Richmond

9. Georgia Tech

Los Angeles, CA

TBD

TBD

5. Ole Miss

12. Ball State

Waco, TX

TBD

TBD

4. Baylor

13. Grand Canyon

Waco, TX

TBD

TBD

6. Florida State

11. George Mason

Baton Rouge, LA

TBD

TBD

3. LSU

14. San Diego State

Baton Rouge, LA

TBD

TBD

7. Michagan State

10. Harvard

Raleigh, NC

TBD

TBD

2. NC State

15. Vermont

Raleigh, NC

TBD

TBD

Team One

Team Two

Location

Time

Channel

1. South Carolina

16. Tennessee Tech

Columbia, SC

TBD

TBD

8. Utah

9. Indiana

Columbia, SC

TBD

TBD

5. Alabama

12. Green Bay

College Park, MD

TBD

TBD

4. Maryland

13. Norfolk State

College Park, MD

TBD

TBD

6. West Virginia

11. Columbia/ Washington

Chapel Hill, NC

TBD

TBD

3. North Carolina

14. Oregon State

Chapel Hill, NC

TBD

TBD

7. Vanderbilt

10. Oregon

Durham, NC

TBD

TBD

2. Duke

15. Lehigh

Durham, NC

TBD

TBD

Team One

Team Two

Location

Time

Channel

1. Texas

16. High Point/ William & Mary

Austin, TX

TBD

TBD

8. Illinois

9. Creighton

Austin, TX

TBD

TBD

5. Tennessee

12. South Florida

Columbus, OH

TBD

TBD

4. Ohio State

13. Montana State

Columbus, OH

TBD

TBD

6. Michigan

11. Iowa State/ Princeton

Notre Dame, IND

TBD

TBD

3. Notre Dame

14. Stephen F. Austin

Notre Dame, IND

TBD

TBD

7. Louisville

10. Nebraska

Fort Worth, TX

TBD

TBD

2. TCU

15. Fairleigh Dickinson

Fort Worth, TX

TBD

TBD

Team One

Team Two

Location

Time

Channel

1. USC

16. UNC Greensboro

Los Angeles, CA

TBD

TBD

8. California

9. Mississippi State

Los Angeles, CA

TBD

TBD

5. Kansas State

12. Fairfield

Lexington, KY

TBD

TBD

4. Kentucky

13. Liberty

Lexington, KY

TBD

TBD

6. Iowa

11. Murray State

Norman, OK

TBD

TBD

3. Oklahoma

Florida Gulf Coast

Norman, OK

TBD

TBD

7. Oklahoma State

10. South Dakota State

Storrs, CT

TBD

TBD

2. Uconn

15. Arkansas State

Storrs, CT

TBD

TBD

