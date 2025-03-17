2025 NCAA Women's Tournament: Full Bracket and Matchups Revealed
After days of speculation about where teams would land and whether the Hokies would be selected, the answer is finally clear: No, Virginia Tech is not in the NCAA Tournament ending a chance for an appearance in five straight years.
The Hokies were forced out as Princeton secured its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.
Princeton will be taking on Iowa State in the first four game for the 11th seed with the winner advancing to face Michigan.
Princeton has recorded 20 or more wins in each of its five seasons under head coach Carla Berube, including a 21-7 mark this season.
According to ESPN projections, Princeton was labeled as the “last team in,” while Virginia Tech, under first-year head coach Megan Duffy, was listed as the “first team out.”
Did the Hokies deserve it? I am not sure, Tech lost six of its last 10 and crashed out of the ACC Tournament in the second round to Georgia Tech in a 72-57 loss. If the Hokies had taken down a stern Yellow Jacket side, then the Hokies would have likely found themselves in the field, and their offense certainly deserved a place in the big dance.
The Hokies had four players average more than 10 points per game while recording the fifth-best scoring offense in the ACC (75.7 points per game). While their offense thrived, the defense struggled at times, allowing 70.1 points per game — the 14th-worst mark in the conference.
Even though the Hokies ultimately missed the tournament, there are few complaints coming from Blacksburg.
In Year 1 under Duffy, the Hokies exceeded expectations. Virginia Tech finished 18-12 overall and 9-9 in ACC play. After the roster was gutted by the transfers of Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack, combined with the departure of former head coach Kenny Brooks, a miniature rebuild was necessary. Former Marquette coach Duffy appears to have the program on the right track.
Below is all first round matchups
Team One
Team Two
Location
Time
Channel
1. UCLA
16. UC San Diego/ Southern
Los Angeles, CA
TBD
TBD
8. Richmond
9. Georgia Tech
Los Angeles, CA
TBD
TBD
5. Ole Miss
12. Ball State
Waco, TX
TBD
TBD
4. Baylor
13. Grand Canyon
Waco, TX
TBD
TBD
6. Florida State
11. George Mason
Baton Rouge, LA
TBD
TBD
3. LSU
14. San Diego State
Baton Rouge, LA
TBD
TBD
7. Michagan State
10. Harvard
Raleigh, NC
TBD
TBD
2. NC State
15. Vermont
Raleigh, NC
TBD
TBD
Team One
Team Two
Location
Time
Channel
1. South Carolina
16. Tennessee Tech
Columbia, SC
TBD
TBD
8. Utah
9. Indiana
Columbia, SC
TBD
TBD
5. Alabama
12. Green Bay
College Park, MD
TBD
TBD
4. Maryland
13. Norfolk State
College Park, MD
TBD
TBD
6. West Virginia
11. Columbia/ Washington
Chapel Hill, NC
TBD
TBD
3. North Carolina
14. Oregon State
Chapel Hill, NC
TBD
TBD
7. Vanderbilt
10. Oregon
Durham, NC
TBD
TBD
2. Duke
15. Lehigh
Durham, NC
TBD
TBD
Team One
Team Two
Location
Time
Channel
1. Texas
16. High Point/ William & Mary
Austin, TX
TBD
TBD
8. Illinois
9. Creighton
Austin, TX
TBD
TBD
5. Tennessee
12. South Florida
Columbus, OH
TBD
TBD
4. Ohio State
13. Montana State
Columbus, OH
TBD
TBD
6. Michigan
11. Iowa State/ Princeton
Notre Dame, IND
TBD
TBD
3. Notre Dame
14. Stephen F. Austin
Notre Dame, IND
TBD
TBD
7. Louisville
10. Nebraska
Fort Worth, TX
TBD
TBD
2. TCU
15. Fairleigh Dickinson
Fort Worth, TX
TBD
TBD
Team One
Team Two
Location
Time
Channel
1. USC
16. UNC Greensboro
Los Angeles, CA
TBD
TBD
8. California
9. Mississippi State
Los Angeles, CA
TBD
TBD
5. Kansas State
12. Fairfield
Lexington, KY
TBD
TBD
4. Kentucky
13. Liberty
Lexington, KY
TBD
TBD
6. Iowa
11. Murray State
Norman, OK
TBD
TBD
3. Oklahoma
Florida Gulf Coast
Norman, OK
TBD
TBD
7. Oklahoma State
10. South Dakota State
Storrs, CT
TBD
TBD
2. Uconn
15. Arkansas State
Storrs, CT
TBD
TBD