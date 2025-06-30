Virginia Tech Basketball: Megan Duffy Lands 2026 Forward Recruit
6-4 Ariana Harris-Mott has committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies, according to Tech Sideline's David Cunningham
Below is an excerpt from Harris-Mott's instagram.
"Before anything I want to thank God, because I would be nowhere without Him. I can't express enough gratitude to my coaches, and especially all my teammates who've had my back through thick and thin.
"Thank you to all the schools who've recruited me throughout this process, and finally to my family who have been encouraging me since before I could even hold a basketball. With that, I am proud to announce my commitment to Virginia Tech. Go Hokies!!! Matthew 19:26"
According to Cunningham, Harris-Mott is an all-conference player at St. Vincent Palloti in Columbia, MD, while also featuring on the AAU circuit.
Earlier last week, we broke down the news of another possible Hokie who sat her visit with Virginia Tech and coach Megan Duffy in Atlee Vanesko.
Vanesko stands at 5'11 and sits at a 91 grade from ESPN. Vanesko hails from the class of 2026 and holds offers from Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Miami, and Stanford.
As it stands, this is an older Virginia Tech team that Duffy holds. The Hokies have six upperclassmen in transfers Kilah Freelon, Melannie Daley, and Sophie Swanson, and original recruits in Carleigh Wenzel, Carys Baker, and Samyha Suffren.
In Duffy's first year at Virginia Tech, the Hokies did well in what was a stubborn ACC. Tech finished the season 19-13 and made it to postseason basketball with an appearance in the WBIT, marking just the second season Duffy did not total 20 wins in her eight full seasons at Miami (OH) and Marquette.
It will be interesting to see how the Hokies recruit the highly-touted guard, with new assistant coaching addition in Darren Guensch.
Guensch has been tipped as a coach who will be crucial in recruiting, player development, scouting, and game planning.