Virginia Tech Football: Hokie Safety Enters Transfer Portal
Redshirt sophomore Virginia Tech safety Braylon Johnson announced his departure into the transfer portal.
Johnson spent three years as a Hokie, all under current head coach Brent Pry. In Johnson's two years actively playing for the Hokies, Johnson notched 11 total tackles. The Highland Springs transfer marked just four games last season, experiencing a massive drop-off from the 12 he played the year before.
Virginia Tech was one of the earlier schools to offer Johnson; teams came in bunches, including names like Penn State, UNC, West Virginia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Michigan State, all reaching out to Johnson.
According to the On3 industry rating Johnson was the 993rd recruit in the nation, and the 27th in Virginia being rated as a three-star.
Johnson brought exceptional speed to his play, but a combination of all his facets kept him out of contention for a bigger role.
The safety is one of already six Virginia Tech players to have hit the portal since its official opening on Wednesday, signifying a clear house that is happening in South West Virginia.
Virginia Tech has already lost quarterback Davi Belfort, offensive linemen Web Davidson and Caleb Nitta, linebacker and edge Jayden and Jordan McDonald, and now Johnson.
Where Johnson will end up remains to be seen. According to his tweet announcing his departure from Virginia Tech, Johnson still has three years of eligibility left, meaning he will be a prized asset thanks to his availability.
The Hokies recently acquired two more safties in Sherod Covil and Isiah Cash. From early spring projections, both were projected to get more plahing time then Johsnon, which doul have been a facotr in his departure. Cash, a grad student from Sam Houston, and Covil, a former Clemosn Tiger, who experienced limited minutes as a Tiger, will be looking for more time in the maroon and orange.
