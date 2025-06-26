Virginia Tech Ranks Top-50 In The Learfield Directors' Cup
The Learfield Directors’ Cup is a competition between every college and university competing in the NCAA.
It was announced earlier today that Texas had been awarded its fourth Directors’ Cup. Texas finished with 1,255.25 points. Following behind them was USC (1,253.75) and Stanford (1,251.00).
According to Tim Thomas of Tech Lunch Pail, the Hokies placed 45th.
Virginia Tech finished behind ACC schools, Notre Dame (36th), Louisville (37th) and Wake Forest (41st).
When you think of the three biggest hitting athletics for the Hokies, football comes first in front of men’s and women’s basketball.
The Hokies football squad posted a measly 6-7 record, which has forced a complete restructuring of the team, while head coach of Hokies men’s basketball Mike Young fell to a 13-19 record with the expectations of a better 2025-26 season.
Under first-year coach Megan Duffy, the Hokies women’s basketball team finished with 19 wins and an appearance in the WBIT.
Virginia Tech wrestling starred once again with coach Tony Robie and wrestler Caleb Henson each earning ACC coach and wrestler of the year honors.
Virginia Tech baseball suffered a bit of a down year as the Hokies totaled a 31-25 record and a second-round exit out of the ACC Tournament. Meanwhile, Pete D’Amour’s softball team led a 43-13 record with their season ending at the 2025 Tuscaloosa Regional to hosts Alabama in a 3-2 loss.
Moving onto the pitch, both men’s and women’s soccer propelled themselves into big-time contenders; the Hokies men’s team tallied a 7-6-4 record that saw a number of rising stars grow. While the women’s team finished with a 14-6-3 record, the women lose the national quarterfinals to Duke 1-0.
Overall, it has been a good year for several Tech sports, which is the reason why the Hokies finished with its highest ranking since 2022. But with most eyes pointed firmly at Lane Stadium, until these results are aided, the pressure will be growing on Athletic Director Whit Babcock.