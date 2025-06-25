Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Hires Darren Guensch As Assistant Coach
This morning, Virginia Tech women's basketball announced that head coach Megan Duffy had hired Darren Guensch as an assistant coach. Per the HokieSports press release, Guensch will "play a key role in recruiting, player development, scouting and game planning."
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Darren and his family back to the New River Valley. He has been a winner in each of his coaching stops,” Duffy said of Guensch. “His experience in recruiting, player development and game planning will impact our coaching staff and student-athletes immediately. Darren understands what it takes to build winning programs, and we look forward to him joining Hokie Nation.”
Prior to arriving in Blacksburg, Guensch was the associate head coach at Missouri State, with previous collegiate stops in Bucknell, College of Charleston, East Carolina, George Mason, Richmond, UNC Greensboro and VCU.
One of Guensch’s standout coaching moments came in 2018 when he helped Bucknell achieve a school-record 28 wins. That year also saw the Bisons notch both a Patriot League championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
“I am extremely grateful to Coach Duffy for this opportunity to join her staff and the Virginia Tech family,” Guensch said in the release. “The program has such a contagious energy and work ethic in and around it while competing for championships in the elite ACC and beyond. I’m excited to join this group for the journey that lies ahead. My family and I are thrilled to return to our home state and be a part of Hokie Nation!”
In an offseason filled with veteran additions to the backcourt and frontcourt, Guensch is a valuable pick-up on the coaching front that should help develop a young Blacksburg group. He has experience developing both guards and bigs and also has recruiting chops, having done work as a recruiting coordinator for UNCG, College of Charleston and East Carolina.
The move of Guensch now boosts the Hokies to four full-time assistant coaches, adding to a list that includes associate head coach Itoro Coleman and assistant coaches Sharnee Zoll-Norman and Jen Hoover.