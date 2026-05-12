Wake Forest Travels to Liberty for Invisible Midweek Battle

If a midweek game against the Liberty Flames is played but nobody’s able to watch the broadcast, did it even ever happen?

Fans of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons baseball program are going to be wondering this very thing tonight when the team travels up to Lynchburg to face the Flames in the final midweek battle of the regular season. The game is a fairly unimportant contest for the Deacs — though they still definitely want to come away with the win — yet that doesn’t mask the fact that nobody outside of the attendees in the stadium will be able to witness it firsthand.

Due to commencement at Liberty University, tonight’s contest will not be broadcast. In many ways, that’s the headline of this game — nobody’s going to be able to see it. Fans will have to keep an eye on Wake Forest and Liberty’s social media accounts to follow the action. That is, of course, a shame. But it doesn’t change the fact that a baseball game will be played tonight, and it will count. In even more ways, that’s the story of the evening.

Wake Forest Still Looking to Build Momentum

Wake Forest Infielder Jackson Miller celebrates with his teammates in the win over Coastal Carolina on April 14. | Wake Forest Athletics

Wake Forest is 35-17 and in a good spot to make the NCAA Tournament when all is said and done. Taking down Liberty wouldn’t do much to move the needle one way or the other toward a tournament berth — or even a higher seed — but baseball teams live to compete, and that’s exactly what the Demon Deacons will be doing tonight in Lynchburg.

Right-handed hurler Duncan Marsten will make what’ll probably be his last start of the regular season. Marsten has been fantastic in the midweek role so far this year, as he currently has a 3.83 ERA over 51 2/3 innings of work. He’s struck out 69 and walked just 20.

Opposing him will be freshman Jackson Evans. The native of Durham, North Carolina, has been just OK over the course of 20 innings so far this season. Perhaps the most glaring part of his resume is that he’s allowed at least one run in all but one of his appearances in 2026. That bodes well for Wake Forest. The bats will certainly be looking to jump on the youngster early.

History says that Wake Forest has the edge. All-time, the Deacs are 29-10-2 versus Liberty and have won seven in a row, including an 11-0 mercy-rule victory back on March 17 of this year. Repeating that feat would be just what the doctor ordered heading into the final ACC series of the season against the Duke Blue Devils baseball this weekend.