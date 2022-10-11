2022-23 ACC Basketball Preview: Boston College Eagles

Head Coach Earl Grant was hired by BC after coaching at the College of Charleston for seven years © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Earl Grant (second season)

2021 in Review

Record: 13-20 (6-14)

ACC Finish: 13th place

KenPom Ranking: 114 (146 Offense, 120 Defense)

Postseason: Lost in ACC Quarterfinals

Boston College has always been the most challenging head coaching job in the ACC. Record aside, Earl Grant put together a solid debut season at the helm in Chestnut Hill.

Things started slow in non-conference play. A 5-5 mark against an unimpressive slate of opponents, including a home loss to lowly Albany, was less than ideal.

Some matchups in conference play got out of hand, (nine double digit losses), but the Eagles definitely did some damage. They turned in quality wins at home against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, and went on the road to beat Clemson and NC State. They nearly nabbed two more road wins, falling in overtime to both Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.

This team's premier accomplishment of the season was undoubtedly their performance in Brooklyn. The Eagles blew out Pitt in the first round of the ACC Tournament, and ended Wake Forest’s NCAA Tournament hopes in overtime on day two. Grant’s squad was very close to a semifinal matchup with Duke, but lost at the buzzer in overtime to Elite 8-bound Miami. Grant’s team showed tremendous toughness to compete on the big stage, and their March performance will be an impactful culture-building moment for this program.

2022 Outlook:

Who's Out: Brevin Galloway (Clemson), James Karnik (Graduated)

Who's In: Mason Madsen (Cincinnati), CJ Penha Jr. (D2 Trevecca Nazarine), Prince Aligbe, Chas Kelley, Donald Hand Jr., Armani Mighty

Projected Starting Lineup:

Gr. G Makai Ashton-Langford (6-3, 185 lbs)

So. G Jaeden Zackery (6-2, 215 lbs)

Jr. G DeMarr Langford (6-5, 220 lbs)

Sr. F T.J. Bickerstaff (6-9, 210 lbs)

Sr. C Quinten Post (7-0, 250 lbs)

Off the Bench:

Fr. F Prince Aligbe (6-6, 215 lbs)

Jr. G Mason Madsen (6-4, 195 lbs)

Gr. F CJ Penha Jr. (6-7, 230 lbs)

Fr. G Donald Hand Jr. (6-5, 195 lbs)

Fr. G Chas Kelly (6-5, 180 lbs)

Fr. C Armani Mighty (6-10, 225 lbs)

So. F Devin McGlockton (6-7, 215 lbs)

Boston College only loses two pieces from last year's team. Brevin Galloway, a three-point specialist, was streaky at best (.26 3P%). He is still in the ACC but now joins Brad Brownell's squad as a Clemson Tiger. Bruising big man James Karnik is the team's biggest loss. His physical presence on both ends of the floor will be missed, along with his 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Grant brings back the core of his team that made noise last March, including three double-digit scorers. All three of them played over 34 minutes per game.

Super senior Makai Ashton-Langford will continue to be the lead ball handler and source of offense. He led the team in both points (12.0) and assists (3.4) per game last season.

Makai’s brother, Demar Langford, is an athletic wing that does everything well except shoot the long ball. Last season, he averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and shot 46% from the field.

The other top returning scorer is Jaeden Zackery, a D2 Chipola College transfer who surprisingly emerged for the Eagles, averaging 10.4 points per game and shooting 48% from three-point range. He also ranked 5th in the ACC in steals, averaging 1.73 swipes a game.

#3 Jaeden Zackery celebrates after hitting a big shot vs Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The departure of Karnik opens up a starting spot for the conveniently named Quinten Post, a skilled 7-footer who thrives on the block. The Mississippi State transfer, originally from the Netherlands, was on the ACC 6th Man of the Year ballot last season. He came on strong at the end of the year, averaging 14 points across the three games played in the conference tournament.

T.J. Bickerstaff is the other key returnee, who averaged 6.6 pts and 7.3 rebounds in 25 minutes per game. Bickerstaff is limited offensively, but he excels on the glass and as a switchable defender. Continuity is rare these days in college hoops, and the Eagles will begin the season with a handful of guys with a year of experience playing together.

The biggest offseason addition is freshman Prince Aligbe, a four-star recruit and the No. 25 power forwards in the class according to ESPN. Aligbe went to Minnehaha Academy, where he was teammates with the 2nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren. The high-flying wing is skilled and has a strong college-ready build. It would not be surprising to see him crack the starting lineup early on in the season.

Other new faces include transfers CJ Penha Jr. and Mason Madsen. Penha is a graduate transfer making the jump from Division II Trevecca Nazarene, where he averaged 20.3 points and 10.1 rebounds a game. Against D1 competition in a 2021 November exhibition game vs Ole Miss, Penha scored 24 points, and Trevecca Nazarene almost pulled off a shocking upset.

Madsen, a Cincinnati transfer, saw minutes off the bench the last two seasons, and has shot 35% from downtown in his college career. After Zackery, Madsen might be this team’s next best perimeter shooter.

Guards Donald Hand Jr. and Chas Kelley are also four-star recruits, which explains why 247sports ranks Grant's incoming class as the 33rd best in the nation. Redshirt forward Devin McGlockton could find some minutes too, while center Armani Mighty is more of a project. It’ll be interesting to see how involved these young players are at the beginning of the season.

#5 Demarr Langford blocks a shot attempt by NBA first round draft pick #0 Blake Wesley © Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

ACC Prediction: 11th place

If Grant can get his guys to play as hard as they did at the end of last year, they will not be an easy out in conference play. The continuity from last season is encouraging, but this team lacks the star power, talent, and depth to be a true threat in the ACC. Ashton-Langford is a good player, but what is this team’s ceiling with him as their leader?

Outside of Zackery, three-point shooting is a glaring weakness. Penha Jr. is a really intriguing piece, as well as Aligbe and the rest of the freshman from this strong class, but there are a lot of questions to be answered with those guys. However, Grant has this program moving in the right direction, and I think a record close to .500 in the ACC is a real possibility.

When does Boston College play Wake Forest?

Jan. 14: Wake Forest at Boston College

Feb. 28: Boston College at Wake Forest

