Deacons Forward Discusses Expectations for 2025-26 Season
The Deacons' leading rebounder, Tre’Von Spillers, has big expectations for the 2025-26 season, which will begin on Monday, Nov. 3, against American University.
This season will be Spillers’ fifth collegiate season and his second with Wake Forest. The 6-foot-7 forward from Charleston, South Carolina, began his career at the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie. He then transferred to Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, Missouri, where he led the Greyhounds to a 30-4 record, including a trip to the NJCAA National Tournament. There, Spillers played for Hall-of-Fame coach Pat Smith and was named an All-American.
After one season in Moberly, Spillers transferred to Appalachian State for his junior year. He led the Mountaineers in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, and minutes played, all while averaging a double-double in Sun Belt conference play.
When he made the move to Winston-Salem, he did not disappoint.
Spillers started all 32 games last year for the Demon Deacons on his way to leading the team in offensive rebounds (88), defensive rebounds (155), total rebounds (243), and rebounds per game (7.6). He was one of the nation’s best rebounding talents and recorded five double-doubles on the season. He was named to the First Team All-Sun Belt and Division I All-District 23 First Team for his efforts.
Coming into this season, Spillers is excited for the team camaraderie to show itself on the court. He said, “We spent a lot of time off the court. Whether just going to each other's house or we'll go to dinner… We just do little things that just helps us. That's going to help us when it comes to March.”
He is looking forward to his second season under Steve Forbes, who begins his sixth season leading the Deacons. Since becoming the head coach in April 2020, Forbes is 390-168 (.698) in Winston-Salem. The Deacons have tallied 61 wins in the last four seasons, joining Houston, Saint Mary’s, Duke, Grand Canyon, and Kentucky as the only other programs to do so.
Spillers discussed playing for Forbers. “I just know every time he just wants the best out of us,” he said. “We know we're not going to play perfect. He just expects us to go out there and give it our hardest every time we step on the court.
Watch Tre'Von Spillers at ACC Tipoff
Last week, Spillers was one of the three players who accompanied head coach Steve Forbes to the ACC Tipoff in Charlotte. His interview with Wake Forest On SI can be seen here:
What’s Next?
The Deacons will tip off their season against American University on Nov. 3 from Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra.