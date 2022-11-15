Skip to main content

Live Upates: Wake Forest Basketball vs Utah Valley

Follow along here and on Twitter @DeaconsDaily for live updates and coverage as the Deacs take on the Wolverines

First Half, First Four (20:00): 0-0

Pregame Notes:

  • Wake Forest Starting Lineup
    • G Lucas Taylor
    • G Tyree Appleby
    • G Daivien Williamson
    • F Andrew Carr
    • C Davion Bradford
  • Utah Valley Starting Lineup
    • G Justin Harmon
    • G Le'Tre Darthard
    • G Trey Woodbury
    • F Tim Ceaser
    • C Aziz Bandaogo
  • Jao Ituka will be out until after Wake Forest's upcoming trip to Jamaica.
  • Rob McCray will redshirt this year, per Steve Forbes.
  • Utah Valley is 2-1 this year, coming off back to back wins over Western Colorado and Northern Arizona.

