Live Upates: Wake Forest Basketball vs Utah Valley
Follow along here and on Twitter @DeaconsDaily for live updates and coverage as the Deacs take on the Wolverines
First Half, First Four (20:00): 0-0
Pregame Notes:
- Wake Forest Starting Lineup
- G Lucas Taylor
- G Tyree Appleby
- G Daivien Williamson
- F Andrew Carr
- C Davion Bradford
- Utah Valley Starting Lineup
- G Justin Harmon
- G Le'Tre Darthard
- G Trey Woodbury
- F Tim Ceaser
- C Aziz Bandaogo
- Jao Ituka will be out until after Wake Forest's upcoming trip to Jamaica.
- Rob McCray will redshirt this year, per Steve Forbes.
- Utah Valley is 2-1 this year, coming off back to back wins over Western Colorado and Northern Arizona.
