NC State defeats Wake Forest 79-77

Behind a 31-point performance by D.J. Burns, NC State came back and stunned Wake Forest in Winston-Salem 79-77.

NC State drained their first two shots from three to open the game, once again leaving Wake Forest in an early hole. But, a four-point play for Tyree Appleby rocketed the Deacs into the lead.

After earning the lead though, NC State embarked on a 7-0 run to take control. In turn, Wake Forest didn't score nearly five minutes. Andrew Carr finally killed the streak with a three-pointer, astonishingly bringing the Deacs within just three of NC State’s advantage. With a Damari Monsanto three, the Deacs clawed back to a tie game. With an additional Monsanto triple, Wake Forest took the lead into the under-12.

NC State took a big hit at the eight-minute mark, with star guard Terquavion Smith already picking up his third foul and being relegated to the bench. The foul also put the Deacs in the bonus.

Following four-straight points from the Wolfpack to deaden Wake’s lead to one, Monsanto scored five-consecutive points. With a bucket from Cameron Hildreth, the Deacs solidified their lead at six.

Behind an incredibly strong defensive stretch, especially from Davion Bradford against Burns, Wake Forest closed the half on a 5-0 run, until a turnover and NC State three dampened the ending. Regardless, Wake Forest went to the locker rooms with a 37-31 lead.

Both squads traded punches to open the second half. After Wake reached a lead as high as 10, NC State cut it to six with four-straight points. A clutch Monsannto three and a clean Matthew Marsh put-back sent Wake Forest to the under-16 with a nine-point advantage.

After an and-one conversion by Carr, Burns dropped two-straight buckets, bringing the Wolfpack back within six.

After Burns and Hildreth traded buckets for either side, Daivien Williamson lit up the Joel with a three-pointer.

At the 9:18 mark, Smith earned his fourth foul, sending him to the bench.

In just two and a half minutes, NC State outscored Wake 8-2 behind dominance in the paint. With just a three-point lead, Steve Forbes called a timeout to settle his team. Then, a three from Jarkel Joiner tied the game for the first time since the 11:36 mark in the first half.

After taking the lead on a Burns bucket, NC State countered Wake’s makes with three-pointers, giving them a four-point lead at the under-four.

Trailing by four, Wake turned two free-throw shots into four off a miss, and converted three to trail by just a point.

A bucket from Monsanto tied the game with just over a minute remaining. But Burns nailed both free throws on a clear attempt to get him to the line.

Following an incredible bucket by Smith to give NC State a three-point lead, Forbes called a timeout with 29 seconds remaining to draw up an offensive play.

Out of the timeout, neither Monsanto nor Appleby could drain three-point attempts, and NC State left Winston-Salem with an incredible comeback victory.

Wake Forest Stats:

26-60 FG (43.3%), 7-21 3PT (33.3%), 37 rebounds, 8 offensive rebounds

NC State Stats:

32-69 FG (46.4%), 8-17 3PT (47.1%), 42 rebounds, 13 offensive rebounds, 21 fouls

Wake Forest Key Players:

Damari Monsanto: 22 pts, 8-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4 reb

Tyree Appleby: 18 pts, 4-12 FG, 1-6 3PT, 9-11 FT, 7 ast

Andrew Carr: 14 pts, 4-4 FG, 2-2 3PT, 9 reb

NC State Key Players:

D.J. Burns: 31 pts, 14-26 FG, 9 reb

Jarkel Joiner: 17 pts, 6-14 FG

Terquavion Smith: 16 pts, 6-12 FG, 3-4 3PT

