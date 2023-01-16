Three ACC teams stay in AP men's college basketball poll, Duke exits

Check out our Week 10 ACC Power Rankings here.

The ACC continues to have three teams representing them in the Top 25, but a team takes over Duke's spot. Clemson joined the top 25 for the first time this season, while three additional squads received votes.

Wake Forest was not listed in the Week 11 AP men's basketball poll. They haven't reached the Top 25 since Feb. 15, 2010. Two teams the Deacs defeated fell out of the top 25 this week. Wisconsin and Duke now sit in the "receiving votes" part of the rankings.

The full Top 25 is listed below.

Jan. 16 AP Poll:

1. Houston (17-1)

2. Kansas (16-1)

3. Purdue (16-1)

4. Alabama (15-2)

5. UCLA (16-2)

6. Gonzaga (16-3)

7. Texas (15-2)

8. Xavier (15-3)

9. Tennessee (15-3)

10. Virginia (13-3)

11. Arizona (15-3)

12. Iowa State (13-3)

13. Kansas State (15-2)

14. TCU (14-3)

15. UConn (15-4)

16. Auburn (14-3)

17. Miami FL (14-3)

18. Charleston (18-1)

19. Clemson (15-3)

20. Marquette (14-5)

21. Baylor (12-5)

22. Providence (14-4)

23. Rutgers (13-5)

24. Florida Atlantic (16-1)

25. Arkansas (12-5)

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary's 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1

Biggest Riser: Auburn (21 to 16) and Marquette (25 to 20)

Biggest Faller: Arkansas (15 to 25)

Virginia rises three spots after solid victories over North Carolina and Florida State.

After falling in a hard-fought game at NC State, Miami drops down one rank.

Clemson jumps into the top 25 with their win over Duke.

In turn, Duke falls out of the top 25, now at No. 33 through received votes.

NC State and North Carolina also remain in the receiving votes portion of the rankings, with the Wolfpack one spot out of the top 25.

