Wake Forest defeats Clemson 87-77

Behind a balanced team performance, Wake Forest took down the top-of-the-ACC Clemson Tigers in the Joel Tuesday night.

Tyree Appleby led the way with 24 points, while Andrew Carr, Damari Monsanto and Cam Hildreth all added 17 or more.

After a game-opening layup from Brevin Galloway, Wake Forest started a 5-0 run behind Appleby’s first three-pointer of the game.

Appleby nailed another three later in the first four, and Hildreth joined in with three-straight free-throw conversions.

Combating an and-one from Carr, Chauncey Wiggins kept the Tigers in the game early with two threes of his own.

Following Wiggins’ second three, Wake Forest shot ahead with a 6-0 run, including two buckets from Hildreth, giving the team a 20-12 lead.

Clemson stunted the run with two free throws, but a Monsanto deep two and a nice layup from Davion Bradford kept the Deacs offense chugging along.

With 8:43 remaining in the first half, Wake Forest picked up a key offensive rebound to continue the possession. With a kick to the wing, Monsanto drained the three, giving the Deacs an 11-point lead and forcing Clemson’s Brad Brownell to call a timeout.

Immediately out of the timeout, Galloway knocked down a three in response. A minute later, following two-straight buckets for PJ Hall, Monsanto cooled off the Tigers with a three-pointer, his second of the night.

In response to another made shot from Hall, this time from deep, Carr made a posterizing block at the bucket and registered his first three-pointer of the game on the following possession.

Wake Forest, again working to respond to a big play from Hall — an and-one bucket — found a three-pointer from Daivien Williamson.

The Deacs closed the half with a 5-3 stretch, heading into the locker rooms with a 48-38 lead.

Wake Forest started the second half on a tear — Appleby rolled in a beautiful layup and Carr converted an and-one, giving the team a 15-point lead.

After a dunk from Appleby, Clemson finally got on the scoreboard with a made two from Josh Beadle. Then, Monsanto snagged a steal and layed the ball in on the roll. But, Clemson scored back-to-back buckets to get within 11.

After a Galloway three to get within single digits, Monsanto knocked down another three to keep the Wake Forest lead intact. Following four-straight Clemson points to get within seven, Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes called a timeout.

Out of the timeout, both teams struggled to score, but Monsanto steadied the waters for Wake Forest with a nice drive to the bucket and pull-up finish in the paint.

Clemson converted a four-point play with a Wiggins three and made free throw, bringing Wake’s lead down to just six.

But, within a minute, the Deacs responded — Carr hit a hard-found layup and Williamson knocked down a massive three to extend the lead to 11. Then Hildreth drove hard to the hoop for the score, marking seven-straight points for the Deacs.

Clemson broke Wake Forest’s scoring streak with four-straight points, but then sent Appleby to the line on a three-point foul. Appleby only converted one, making the lead 10. But, a dunk by Matthew Marsh on the next possession forced Brownell to call a timeout. The Deacs’ lead was 12 with just over three minutes remaining.

Hunter Tyson brought the Tigers back within nine with a three out of the timeout, and Hall knocked down two free throws. Quickly, the Tigers were within seven.

After two free throws from Appleby, Tyson dunked home a rebound for the and-one. With the conversion, Clemson trailed by six with two minutes remaining.

On a key possession for Wake Forest, Hildreth gathered the ball at the top of the key and nailed a three-pointer to solidify the team’s slim lead.

With a minute remaining, Wake Forest secured an offensive rebound and hit both free throws, allowing them to take home the 87-77 victory.

Wake Forest Stats:

28-61 FG (45.9%), 9-26 3PT (34.6%), 22-33 FT (66.7%), 39 reb, 6 TOs

Clemson Stats:

28-66 FG (42.4%), 8-27 3PT (29.6%), 37 reb, 11 TOs

Key Player Stats:

Tyree Appleby (WF): 24 pts, 7 ast, 5 stl

PJ Hall (CLEM): 22 pts, 8 reb, 7-16 FG

Damari Monsanto (WF): 17 pts, 6-10 FG, 3-7 3PT

Cameron Hildreth (WF): 17 pts, 10 reb

Hunter Tyson (CLEM): 19 pts, 7-14 FG, 14 reb

Andrew Carr (WF): 16 pts, 6-11 FG, 11 reb

