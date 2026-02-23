Wake Forest Falls to Virginia Tech on the Road

With a loss to the Hokies on the road, Wake Forest's three-game win streak comes to a screeching halt.

Wake Forest and Virginia Tech started the game off hot. Both teams traded shots back and forth. By the second media timeout, the Demon Deacons trailed by a single point. From that point on, call it the second quarter of the game, the Hokies took a double-digit lead and held it the rest of the game.

The Demon Deacons had trouble buying a bucket. Juke Harris, the most consistent player for Wake Forest, shot 2-10 from three and just 7-17 from the field. Harris is a player the Deacs rely on to get efficient buckets, and his rough shooting seemed to affect the rest of the guys.

Another who had a tough shooting afternoon was Myles Colvin. In most major games, the Demon Deacons rely on Colvin to be the spark that ignites major runs. Once the Deacs fell by double digits, the spark never set flame.

Cooper Schwieger was one of the few efficient scorers for Wake Forest. Shooting 4-6 from the field, having the ball in Schwieger's hand resulted in a solid 10 points on the day. One problem with Schwieger's game, which was a major hole for the rest of the team, was physicality and rebounding.

While Wake Forest did win the battle on the offensive glass, the Hokies also didn't miss nearly as many shots as the Deacs did. Schwieger only hauled in one glass, and all of the forwards got bodied downlow by Virginia Tech. The Hokies are a tall team, and they used that height and strength to punish the Demon Deacons inside.

Virginia Tech shot better from three than Wake Forest shot from the field. Neokli Avdalas finished the game with 17 points and knocked home 4 threes. The Hokies played well-rounded basketball, with six players totaling double-digit points. As a collective, the Hokies shot just shy of 40% from three.

There is not much time for Wake Forest to turn things around, but if they want any chance of a comeback, they need to start moving quickly. The Demon Deacons still hold the worst defensive efficiency rating and one of the lower defensive 3-point percentages. Wake Forest is giving up easy looks inside and out, and they need to contest shots if they want to win games.

What's Next for Wake Forest Men's Basketball?

The Demon Deacons only have four games left in the regular season. They continue the road trip with a tilt at Boston College on Tuesday, February 24, at 7 p.m. ET. The remaining games after that include a home game against Syracuse on Saturday, February 28, at Virginia on Tuesday, March 3, and then at home on Saturday, March 7, against California.