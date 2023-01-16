Wake Forest's Andrew Carr named ACC Player of the Week

Wake Forest forward Andrew Carr was named the ACC Player of the Week Monday, per a release by the conference. This is the first time a Demon Deacon has been given the award this season.

Carr averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in Wake Forest's dominant wins over Florida State and Boston College.

Against the Seminoles, Carr notched 22 points on 8-10 shooting from the field. He also nailed both of his three-point attempts.

In Saturday's victory over the Eagles, Carr followed up his brilliant performance with 21 points, also pulling down 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. He also did not register a single turnover.

"I thought Andrew was as good as he’s been all year,” head coach Steve Forbes said after the win. “He had a great double-double."

Carr is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game during league play. He is also converting 53.6% of his shots from the field, good for fifth-best in the league. Carr is 10th in the ACC in rebounding, pulling down an average of 6.86 boards per game during league play.

Carr is a key cog in Wake Forest's high-octane offense, the best in scoring (78.43 ppg) in the ACC, and third-best in field goal percentage (.468) during league play. The Deacs also lead the ACC in league play in three-point field goal percentage (.406) and three-point field goals made (73 total, 10.43 per game).

Wake Forest next faces off with No. 19 Clemson on Tuesday in the Joel. Tip off is set for 9pm ET on Regional Sports Networks.

