Week 5 AP men's college basketball poll released

Wake Forest was not listed in the Week 5 AP men's basketball poll. They haven't reached the Top 25 since Feb. 15, 2010. Wisconsin, who the Deacs defeated in Madison on Tuesday, is rated the No. 7 team in "others receiving votes."

The full Top 25 is listed below.

Dec. 5 AP Poll:

1. Houston (8-0)

2. Texas (6-0)

3. Virginia (7-0)

4. Purdue (8-0)

5. UConn (9-0)

6. Kansas (8-1)

7. Tennessee (7-1)

8. Alabama (7-1)

9. Arkansas (7-1)

10. Arizona (7-1)

11. Auburn (8-0)

12. Baylor (6-2)

13. Maryland (8-0)

14. Indiana (7-1)

15. Duke (8-2)

16. Kentucky (6-2)

17. Illinois (6-2)

18. Gonzaga (5-3)

19. UCLA (7-2)

20. Iowa State (7-1)

21. Creighton (6-3)

22. San Diego State (6-2)

23. Mississippi State (8-0)

24. TCU (6-1)

25. Ohio State (6-2)

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami (FL) 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona State 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Memphis 3, Michigan State 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1

Biggest Riser: Maryland (22 to 13)

Biggest Faller: Creighton (7 to 21)

After having three teams in the poll last week, the ACC is now down to two. North Carolina dropped from No. 18 to only receiving one vote on the heels of losing four-straight games. Virginia remained at No. 3 after narrowly defeating both Michigan and Florida State. Duke rose from No. 17 to 15 following wins over No. 25 Ohio State and Boston College.

Three ACC teams sit in the "other receiving votes" section. Miami is effectively listed at No. 28, with their sole loss of the season coming against No. 13 Maryland. No. 29 Virginia Tech, who just defeated UNC, has only lost to College of Charleston. North Carolina is now No. 42.

