Skip to main content

Week 5 AP men's college basketball poll released

Just two ACC teams made the Top 25

Wake Forest was not listed in the Week 5 AP men's basketball poll. They haven't reached the Top 25 since Feb. 15, 2010. Wisconsin, who the Deacs defeated in Madison on Tuesday, is rated the No. 7 team in "others receiving votes."

Read here for our ACC Power Rankings.

The full Top 25 is listed below.

Dec. 5 AP Poll:

1. Houston (8-0)
2. Texas (6-0)
3. Virginia (7-0)
4. Purdue (8-0)
5. UConn (9-0)
6. Kansas (8-1)
7. Tennessee (7-1)
8. Alabama (7-1)
9. Arkansas (7-1)
10. Arizona (7-1)
11. Auburn (8-0)
12. Baylor (6-2)
13. Maryland (8-0)
14. Indiana (7-1)
15. Duke (8-2)
16. Kentucky (6-2)
17. Illinois (6-2)
18. Gonzaga (5-3)
19. UCLA (7-2)
20. Iowa State (7-1)
21. Creighton (6-3)
22. San Diego State (6-2)
23. Mississippi State (8-0)
24. TCU (6-1)
25. Ohio State (6-2)

Recommended Articles

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami (FL) 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona State 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Memphis 3, Michigan State 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1

Biggest Riser: Maryland (22 to 13)

Biggest Faller: Creighton (7 to 21)

After having three teams in the poll last week, the ACC is now down to two. North Carolina dropped from No. 18 to only receiving one vote on the heels of losing four-straight games. Virginia remained at No. 3 after narrowly defeating both Michigan and Florida State. Duke rose from No. 17 to 15 following wins over No. 25 Ohio State and Boston College.

Three ACC teams sit in the "other receiving votes" section. Miami is effectively listed at No. 28, with their sole loss of the season coming against No. 13 Maryland. No. 29 Virginia Tech, who just defeated UNC, has only lost to College of Charleston. North Carolina is now No. 42.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

USATSI_19555015
Basketball

Week 5 AP men's college basketball poll released

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19158347
Football

Wake Forest running back Christian Turner enters transfer portal

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19501203
Football

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz "excited" to face Wake Forest in Gasparilla Bowl

By Essex Thayer
IMG_6176
Football

Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker

By Essex Thayer and Ben Conroy
USATSI_19548459
Basketball

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19565469
#ProDeacs

Wolford struggles as Rams fall to Seahawks

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19556602
Football

ACC Bowl Selections Announced

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_17435773
Football

Wake Forest will play in Gasparilla Bowl vs Missouri

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19430058
#ProDeacs

John Wolford to start at QB for the LA Rams on Sunday

By Ben Conroy