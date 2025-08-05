Cameron Young Claims His First Tour Title 30 Minutes Away From His Alma Mater
Since Cameron Young left Wake Forest after his 2018-2019 season, he has made his presence known on the PGA Tour. Finishing second in seven tournaments, Young is a name you see at and around the top of a leaderboard any given Sunday. Regardless of how many times he avoided the cut, Young always seemed to fall just shy of a title on Sundays. However, everything changed yesterday at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Field Shot Low, But Young Shot Lower
Regardless of the fierce competition posting scores of 61-63, Cameron Young maintained dominance over the field for the first three days. After going on a streak of five birdies to close the first day of the tournament, Young found himself just two shots off the lead. Entering Friday just two shots off the lead, Young had a strong attack on Friday. Cameron Young penciled in a bogey-free 62 and secured himself a spot at the very top of the leaderboard. The ball continued to roll in the cup with ease, posting four straight birdies on the front nine and locking in an eight-stroke lead. With the tournament in sight, all Cameron Young needed to do was not fall apart on Sunday.
A Stress-Free Sunday
With such a large lead entering the final day, a win was seemingly at his fingertips. After missing a short putt on the first hole, Young had a quick bounce-back, sinking five straight birdies yet again. After that, it was smooth, consistent golf that helped secure the win. Young finished the week -22, an astounding six shots better than second place.
A Full-Circle Moment
The now Wyndham Champion claimed the title of the 1,000th player to win on the PGA Tour. Young’s win secures a continuation of his tour card and seals an opportunity for the postseason in the FedEx Cup. Adding to the historical victory, Cameron Young lifted the trophy just thirty minutes away from his Alma Mater, Wake Forest University.
What’s Next For The Demon Deacon Champ?
The FedEx Cup begins this Thursday, and Cameron Young will be in the field. He is entering the tournament posting earnings in three of his last four tournament appearances. Facing a fierce amount of competition, Young will have to bring his best performance to the links in hopes of advancing. Playing some of his best golf this late in the season, one should expect to see Young among the top scores come Sunday morning.