Wake Forest Football: 5 Breakout Players for the 2022 Season

Head Coach Dave Clawson and his staff have done an exceptional job with player development in the past several years, and it's a primary reason why the program has made six consecutive bowl games. A.T. Perry, Justice Ellison, and Luiji Vilain headlined a group of players that truly broke out last season and heavily contributed for the 11-3 Deacs.

Outside of wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and running back Christian Beal-Smith, the offense boasts a great deal of continuity. The defense, however, inherited by first-year defensive coordinator Brad Lambert, has endured multiple key departures. The Demon Deacons will surely miss several key players from last season, including linebacker Luke Masterson, safety Nasir Greer, and cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor. There are more gaps to fill on defense compared to the offense, so four of my five choices are on that side of the ball.

Here are five players ready to break out in 2022:

DL Dion Bergan Jr.

With the losses of veterans Miles Fox, Luiji Vilain, and Sulaimain Kamara, somebody needs to step up on this defensive line. Having been in the program working with defensive line coach Dave Cohen since 2018, Bergan is well equipped to take a big step forward.

Bergan appeared in all 14 games last season, recording 5.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Expect an uptick on these numbers in 2022. Bergan is primed to make an impact up front with an expanded role.

LB Chase Jones

If Jones can step up and play at a level similar to Ryan Smenda Jr., the linebackers pairing could truly be a bright spot on this defense. The redshirt junior is looking to improve on the 47 tackles (33 solo) that he registered last season.

Elected as a captain for the 2022 season, he is expected to be a major contributor and a leader. The expectation is that Jones will be a centerpiece for this defense, so a breakout is almost necessary.

WR Jahmal Banks

Jahmal Banks has been making noise throughout camp this summer. The 6’4”, 208-pounder figures to be a key part of the receiving corps for this offense. Behind the starting trio of A.T. Perry, Donavon Greene, and Taylor Morin, look for Banks to make some critical plays as an outside receiver this year.

Finishing last season with just 5 catches for 98 yards, Banks has yet to emerge as a reliable option on the outside. He recorded a season-high 44 snaps in the Gator Bowl, with Jaquarii Roberson opting not to play in prep for the NFL draft. He will have to battle with sophomore Ke’Shawn Williams for the fourth receiver spot, but Banks appears likely to become a consistent target for the high-powered Wake Forest offense.

CB Isaiah Wingfield

In Wingfield’s first year with the program last season, he recorded just 11 total tackles. Held back by lingering issues from a knee surgery, the corner was unable to establish a consistent presence in the secondary. Finally healthy, he now has the opportunity to earn meaningful playing time.

As a junior at Harvard, Wingfield recorded 40 tackles, 5 pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, and an interception. He earned First Team All-Ivy League honors as a result. If he can return to form, Wingfield is totally capable of being a key contributor for the Wake Forest defense.

DE Kendron Wayman

After playing sparingly throughout the 2021 season (129 total snaps), Wayman has a great opportunity in front of him with the departure of Luiji Vilain. The junior from Denton, MD has displayed significant improvement throughout the offseason, and is positioning himself to earn significant playing time in 2022.

The coaching staff is expecting the 6’4” 250 lb lineman to step up and contribute this season. Keep an eye out for Wayman to bolster the edge of Wake’s defense behind Rondell Bothroyd and Jasheen Davis.