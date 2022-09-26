ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 5

1. Clemson Tigers (4-0)

Last Week: 1

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was spectacular in the Tigers 51-45 overtime victory against Wake Forest. Throughout the thriller, DJ showed poise, composure, and confidence, making spectacular throws to keep Clemson in the game time and time again. Clemson’s front seven didn’t dominate as much as I expected, and the Demon Deacons (who ran for just 21 yards against Liberty) were able to effectively run the ball against the Tigers (110 yards). Sam Hartman also tore apart Wes Goodwin’s defense through the air. If Clemson’s defense doesn’t return to their 2021 form soon, the Tigers could be on upset watch on Saturday against No. 10 NC State, when College Gameday returns to Death Valley.

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. NC State Wolfpack (4-0)

Last Week: 2

The Wolfpack cruised to a 41-10 win vs lowly UConn on home turf Saturday. The Wolfpack’s defense dominated, allowing just 160 total yards and holding the Huskies to 2/12 on third down conversions. All eyes will be on this team next weekend as they are challenged with a road matchup with Clemson. The Tigers have won 36 straight in Death Valley, and they will surely have a chip on their shoulder after losing at NC State last year 27-21.

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

3. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1)

Last Week: 4

The Deacs went toe to toe against the Tigers, gaining 447 total yards of offense against an elite Clemson defense. The Deacons had several chances to win this game, having the ball tied up at 38-38 with four minutes left and scoring a touchdown on their first possession in overtime. Hartman was incredible in the devastating loss for the Deacons, throwing for six touchdowns, all against the blitz. He’s the first Power 5 QB to achieve that feat since 2011. Wake is faced with another tough game Saturday, this time against Florida State in Tallahassee.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

4. Pitt Panthers (3-1)

Last Week: 3

The Panthers had another dominant ground and pound win against Rhode Island Saturday, by a final of 45-25. Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda was spectacular again on Saturday, rushing for 177 yards with four touchdowns. He’s averaging 119 rushing yards a game, which leads the conference. QB Kedon Slovis returned from injury in this one and completed 20/27 passes, good for 189 yards. The Panthers will begin ACC play this weekend, when they host a struggling Georgia Tech squad.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

5. Florida State Seminoles (4-0)

Last Week: 7

Seminoles QB Jordan Travis has been dealing with a leg injury, and surprisingly suited up for Saturday's contest against Boston College. He proceeded to lead his team to a 44-14 rout of Boston College at home, throwing for 321 yards and a touchdown. The Noles will have a great chance to prove their legitimacy when they host Wake Forest this weekend. The upcoming three game stretch for FSU couldn’t be any tougher - NC State and Clemson are their following two opponents.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

6. Syracuse Orange (4-0)

Last Week: 8

The Orange kept their undefeated season alive with a 22-20 home win against UVA on Saturday. Even though they led 16-0 at halftime, the Orange needed a game winning field goal from Andre Szmyt in the final 90 seconds to emerge victorious. Szmyt drilled all five of his field goal attempts in this one. Following a matchup with FCS Wagner this weekend, Syracuse enters a brutal stretch of ACC opponents.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

7. North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1)

Last Week: 5

The Tar Heels suffered their first loss of the season this week at the hands of Notre Dame, by a final score of 45-32. The UNC defense continued to show its flaws, allowing 576 total yards to a struggling Notre Dame offense playing with a backup QB in Drew Pyne. The Irish simply bullied the Tar Heels up front. North Carolina will hope to patch up these defensive woes when they begin ACC play Saturday, when they host Virginia Tech.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

8. Miami Hurricanes (2-2)

Last Week: 6

The Hurricanes suffered perhaps one of the most embarrassing performances in recent program history with a home loss to Middle Tennessee State, 45-31. The Hurricanes trailed practically the whole game. Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke struggled before being benched, throwing two picks and just 138 yards. Things have truly gone downhill since this team was 13th-ranked in the country two weeks ago. Mario Cristobal and his staff will look to turn their season around after their upcoming bye week.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

9. Duke Blue Devils (3-1)

Last Week: 9

The Blue Devils finally suffered their first loss of the Mike Elko era, as the rejuvenated Kansas Jayhawks emerged victorious at home, 35-27. QB Riley Leonard continued his stellar play, throwing for 324 yards and a TD. Even with the loss, Duke has the look of a team that won’t be an easy out in ACC play finally. They host UVA Saturday night.

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

10. Louisville Cardinals (2-2)

Last Week: 11

The Cardinals dominated South Florida on Saturday to the tune of a 41-3 beatdown. QB Malik Cunningham continues to carry this team with his legs, as he ran for 113 yards and three TD’s Saturday. He’s second in the ACC in rushing. The Cardinals will look for their second blowout in a row when they take on Boston College Saturday afternoon.

Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

11. Virginia Cavaliers (2-2)

Last Week: 12

UVA came into Friday’s matchup against Syracuse as a 9.5 point underdog, but the Cavs put up a very strong fight on enemy turf. In the second half, they rallied back from down 16 points to take a 20-19 lead in the 4th quarter. The Orange salvaged a win with a late field goal making the final 22-20, but it was still a valiant effort against an undefeated team. Up next is a matchup with Duke, where they will look for more than a moral victory.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

12. Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2)

Last Week: 10

The Hokies didn’t have much going on in their 33-10 loss to West Virginia on Saturday. They trailed by only six points entering the 4th quarter, but were outscored 17-0 to close the game. Grant Wells continues to underwhelm, posting a QBR of 37 in this one. The Hokies are heading to Chapel Hill this weekend, and will look to move to 2-0 in the ACC.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

13. Boston College Eagles (1-3)

Last Week: 13

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec had another poor performance Saturday, passing for a meager 105 yards to go along with two interceptions. It wasn’t just Jurkovec - this team was bad all around - and trailed 31-0 at halftime. The Eagles have a chance to turn things around when they host Louisville next weekend.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-3)

Last Week: 14

The Yellow Jackets dropped their second straight contest Saturday, losing to UCF 27-10. This loss makes them 189-20 in their last 18 quarters against FBS competition, one of the main reasons why head coach Geoff Collins continues to be in the hot seat for this program. The road doesn’t get any easier for the Yellow Jackets - up next is the No. 24 Pitt Panthers.