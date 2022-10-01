Game Summary: Wake Forest Defeats Florida State 31-21

After a crushing double-overtime loss to Clemson, Wake Forest handled the stress of uncertain travel and a packed stadium to defeat Florida State 31-21. After trailing 7-0, the Deacons ripped off 28-straight points, yet had to fight off a late comeback attempt by the Seminoles.

First Quarter:

To open the game, Florida State marched down the field with a 24-yard pass to Johnny Wilson. Then a 30-yard rush by Treshaun Ward got the Seminoles deep into Wake Forest territory. From there, Jordan Travis found Mycah Pittman with a step in the end zone for the opening score.

After getting the all important first first down, Wake Forest elected to go for it on fourth down. A holding call on the conversion forced the Deacs to punt the ball back to Florida State.

After a Florida State punt, the Wake Forest offense found their footing in their second drive. Three times, Sam Hartman found receiver A.T. Perry for 42 yards. The Deacons also scrambled for two big rushes by Hartman and Christian Turner. On fourth down with the ball on the goal line, Dave Clawson elected to go for the score, and Turner delivered on the ground, evening the score at seven.

Second Quarter:

In a drive that began near the end of the first quarter, Wake Forest continued their success, this time leaning on their running backs to lead them down the field. A 35-yard scamper by Justice Ellison put the Deacs well into the Seminoles’ red zone. On third down, Hartman scrambled to the right and found an open Perry near the sideline to take a 14-7 lead.

For the second time in the game, Florida State had ball security issues on the ensuing drive. This time, though, it cost them. Five plays later, the Deacs were back in the end zone with a spectacular one-handed grab by Donavon Greene.

After a missed kick by Matthew Dennis, his first of the season, Florida State embarked on what appeared to be a potentially game-changing drive. Deep into Wake Forest territory, the Deacs were able to stop the Seminoles and force a kick of their own, which also went wide right. After the huge defensive stop, the Wake Forest offense milked the remainder of the clock to go into halftime with a 21-7 lead.

Third Quarter:

To open the second half, Wake Forest’s offense immediately re-found their stride. The drive was the Perry and Ellison show; Hartman connected with the wideout twice for 33 yards. Ellison accounted for 35 total yards, including the 12-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Deacons’ lead to 21. The score marked 28-straight points for Wake Forest.

Behind several big passes from Travis, the Florida State offense found their footing on their first drive of the half. Along with a 15-yard completion to Malik McClain, Travis hit Pittman three times for 54 yards. The final connection to Pittman, an out route to the corner, put the Seminoles on the board for the first time since early in the first quarter. An unsuccessful two-point conversion made the score 28-13.

After being put in a tough position by a solid punt return and flag, the Wake Forest defense held strong; a seven-yard sack by Jasheen Davis forced the Seminoles to punt the ball away.

Fourth Quarter:

Following a lackluster Wake Forest drive and short punt from Ivan Mora, Florida State immediately moved down the field with a 15-yard flag on cornerback Gavin Holmes. Then, the Seminoles attacked their size advantages, hitting tight end Camren McDonald for 28 yards and Wilson for the four-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion made it a seven-point game.

With the game on the line, the Demon Deacons’ offense found a way to march down the field and kill clock. Hartman hit Ke’Shawn Williams three times for 30 yards, and two of those catches were monumental; one over-the-defender grab saved an interception, while the other was for a fourth-down conversion. After taking over six minutes off the clock, Wake Forest settled for a Dennis field goal to extend the lead to 10.

From there, a Florida State drive couldn’t score points, and Wake Forest was able to burn the rest of the clock for the win.

