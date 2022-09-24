Live Updates: Wake Forest vs Clemson
Follow along here and on Instagram and Twitter @DeaconsDaily for updates and coverage as the Deacs take on Clemson
Pregame Notes:
- Starting CB Caelen Carson will be out for today's game.
- Clemson DE Xavier Thomas did not travel with the team and will miss today's game.
- Clemson will also be without S Andrew Mukuba, CB Sheridan Jones, CB Malcolm Greene, and DT Tré Williams.
- Wake Forest TE Cameron Hite isn't dressed for the Deacs.
- Blake Whiteheart took reps at long snapper in warmups. Starter Jacob Zuhr and backup Will Cobb are both dressed.
- WR Ke'Shawn Williams is dressed after suffering an injury at the end of last week's game against Liberty.
- RB Quinton Cooley is not dressed for Wake Forest. He sustained an injury at the end of the Liberty game.
- J.J. Roberts filled in for Caelen Carson at first-team CB in warmups.