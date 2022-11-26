Skip to main content

Live Updates: Wake Forest Football vs Duke

Follow along here and on Twitter @DeaconsDaily for live updates and coverage as the Deacs take on the Blue Devils
Wake Forest Drive, 7:01:

  • RB Justice Ellison picks up 4 yards on a handoff.
  • QB Sam Hartman's pass falls incomplete.
  • Hartman finds WR Taylor Morin for a 7-yard gain on 3rd and 6. First down Wake Forest.
  • Dewayne Carter sacks Hartman for a 3-yard loss.
  • Hartman hits WR A.T. Perry for a 5-yard gain.
  • On 3rd and 8, TE Blake Whiteheart makes a catch over the middle for a 30-yard gain.
  • Ellison takes the handoff up[ the middle for 7 yards.

Duke Drive, 15:00 1Q:

  • Duke starts with the ball at their own 33 after a solid kick return from CB Jaylen Stinson.
  • RB Jaylen Coleman picks up 9 yards on a first-down handoff.
  • Coleman with another nice run, good for first-down yardage.
  • QB Riley Leonard hits WR Jordan Moore for a 7-yard gain.
  • On 2nd and short, Leonard hits Moore just past the sticks. 1st and 10 Duke from the Wake Forest 41.
  • Coleman is stacked up near the line for a 2-yard gain.
  • A deep pass to WR Jalon Calhoun is negated by an offensive holding call.
  • Leonard picks up 9 yards on a QB keeper. Duke has 3rd and 8.
  • Leonard finds WR Sahmir Hagans for 9 yards and a first down.
  • RB Jordan Waters checks in and is stacked up at the line for no gain.
  • DE Jasheen Davis gets into the backfield and sacks Leonard for an 8-yard loss.
  • Leonard to Calhoun for 12 yards, bringing up 4th and 5. Todd Pelino comes on to kick a 42-yard FG. The kick is GOOD.

Wake Forest 0, Duke 3

Pregame Notes:

  • Weather conditions in Durham are optimal. Sunny skies, warm temperatures and minimal wind.
  • CB Caelen Carson is fully dressed and participated in warmups.
  • S Malik Mustapha and WR Jahmal Banks will not play vs Duke.
  • Punter and kickoff specialist Ivan Mora will not play.

