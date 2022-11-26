Live Updates: Wake Forest Football vs Duke
Follow along here and on Twitter @DeaconsDaily for live updates and coverage as the Deacs take on the Blue Devils
Wake Forest Drive, 7:01:
- RB Justice Ellison picks up 4 yards on a handoff.
- QB Sam Hartman's pass falls incomplete.
- Hartman finds WR Taylor Morin for a 7-yard gain on 3rd and 6. First down Wake Forest.
- Dewayne Carter sacks Hartman for a 3-yard loss.
- Hartman hits WR A.T. Perry for a 5-yard gain.
- On 3rd and 8, TE Blake Whiteheart makes a catch over the middle for a 30-yard gain.
- Ellison takes the handoff up[ the middle for 7 yards.
Duke Drive, 15:00 1Q:
Recommended Articles
- Duke starts with the ball at their own 33 after a solid kick return from CB Jaylen Stinson.
- RB Jaylen Coleman picks up 9 yards on a first-down handoff.
- Coleman with another nice run, good for first-down yardage.
- QB Riley Leonard hits WR Jordan Moore for a 7-yard gain.
- On 2nd and short, Leonard hits Moore just past the sticks. 1st and 10 Duke from the Wake Forest 41.
- Coleman is stacked up near the line for a 2-yard gain.
- A deep pass to WR Jalon Calhoun is negated by an offensive holding call.
- Leonard picks up 9 yards on a QB keeper. Duke has 3rd and 8.
- Leonard finds WR Sahmir Hagans for 9 yards and a first down.
- RB Jordan Waters checks in and is stacked up at the line for no gain.
- DE Jasheen Davis gets into the backfield and sacks Leonard for an 8-yard loss.
- Leonard to Calhoun for 12 yards, bringing up 4th and 5. Todd Pelino comes on to kick a 42-yard FG. The kick is GOOD.
Wake Forest 0, Duke 3
Pregame Notes:
- Weather conditions in Durham are optimal. Sunny skies, warm temperatures and minimal wind.
- CB Caelen Carson is fully dressed and participated in warmups.
- S Malik Mustapha and WR Jahmal Banks will not play vs Duke.
- Punter and kickoff specialist Ivan Mora will not play.
Follow @essexthayer7 and @BenConroyWFU on Twitter for additional coverage.